It’s been 10 years since Laurent Ferrier, a third generation Swiss watchmaker, set up his eponymous watch company after 37 years at Patek Philippe. The gifted watchmaker’s first timepiece, the award-winning Laurent Ferrier Galet Classic was an instant success and over the last decade the Geneva-based atelier has earned a reputation among watch aficionados for timepieces that are steeped in the finest haute horology traditions.
To mark its 10th anniversary, Laurent Ferrier has now introduced the Classic Origin Opaline, a sophisticated new timepiece which references the design of the first Galet Classic but uses a modern grade 5 titanium case and a new hand-wound movement.
The pebble-shaped case of the new watch has the clean lines and smooth polished finish of the Galet Classic (‘galet’ is the French word for pebble). For the first time, Laurent Ferrier uses an atypical case material in grade 5 titanium, which is normally reserved for sportier, robust timepieces. The case dimensions are identical – 40 mm wide and 10.7 mm thick – and is fitted with a sapphire crystal caseback and the brand’s distinctive ball-shaped crown.
The white-silver opaline dial has a slate grey hour circle and burgundy numerals. White gold is used for the indices and the characteristic white gold Assegai-shaped (spear-shaped) hands. A small seconds subdial anchors the dial at the 6 o’ clock position.
The watch uses a new hand-wound movement, the Calibre LF 116.01, visible via the exhibition caseback. The movement uses a free-sprung balance and a Breguet overcoil and uses the brand’s long-blade-type ratchet pawl system distinguished by the delicate mechanical clicking sound emitted during winding. The watch has a power reserve of 80 hours and is finished to the finest haute horology traditions. The microblasted black rhodium-plated bridges have hand-polished edges, each screw-head is mirror polished and the edges of the escapement bridge are polished by hand.
The Classic Origin Opaline is fitted with a light brown Barbialla calf leather strap, lined with Alcantara and fastened with a titanium pin buckle. It is priced at 28,500 Swiss Francs (excluding VAT).