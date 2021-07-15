It is widely known that the UAE summers offer scorching temperatures that seem to shock every year but this year is set to hit record temperatures outside. So this summer, leading healthy food provider Kcal, is offering free hydration when temperatures outside hit 50 degrees Celsius or above – because you’re going to need it!
Kcal restaurants will be offering free drinks from their selection of delicious and calorie controlled infused water, choose from flavours such as Cucumber Lemon and Ginger, Orange Basil, and Watermelon Mint. These drinks are the perfect summer refreshment, full of nutritious ingredients and contain zero calories. Kcal restaurants offer a delicious and nutritious 100% transparent menu, displaying the calories and nutritional breakdown of every single dish on their menu – making healthy and balanced eating easy and simple.
The free drinks can be availed throughout the months of July and August with every order* placed via their website kcallife.com/restaurants. Kcal restaurants are located across the UAE in the following locations in Dubai; Motor City, JLT, Business Bay, Mirdif, Dubai Healthcare City and Al Mamoura and Khalifa Park in Abu Dhabi. Visit www.kcallife.com to find out more.
* Please note terms and conditions apply.