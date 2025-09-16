Is Dubai really just supercars and skyscrapers? An Emirati and a Dubai kid respond | Spill The Karak

If you thought Dubai was all Lamborghinis, infinity pools, and sky-high brunches, think again. In the first-ever episode of Spill The Karak, hosted by Sony Idrees (certified Indian Dubai kid, bougie by nature) and Mahra Al Naqbi (Emirati Abu Dhabi kid, quiet until she’s not) sit down with steaming cups of karak to dish on everything that makes life in the UAE so unique — and misunderstood.

This isn’t your basic influencer reel. Whether you’re sipping karak in a Rolls-Royce or perched on a beanbag in Karama, this one’s for you.

Ferraris or camels? The world thinks there’s no in between

As Idrees explains, “When you tell people you’re from the UAE, they either think you live in a penthouse with three Lamborghinis… or that you ride camels to work.” There’s no balance in between.

Mahra agrees — the ‘everyone in Dubai is rich’ stereotype is alive and well. But as they point out, the UAE has it all: the ultra-wealthy, the middle class, and everyone in between. Balance exists — people just don’t see it; everyone believes the other is fancy and rich.

The biggest myth of all: ‘Dubai is a country’

If Mahra could broadcast one PSA to the world, it would be this: “Dubai is not a country. It’s just one of the main Emirates. It’s not the country.”

Abayas, heat and butter-yellow trends

They also tackled the classic ‘But aren’t you hot in that?’ question about abayas. Mahra breaks it down: fabrics change with the season, and colours are now trend-driven — butter yellow is in, and dark greens and browns are making waves too. “I love wearing dark Abayas, brown, green,” says Mahra.

Why do people not want to leave Dubai?

Safety, freedom, opportunity, and that beautiful cultural mash-up — these are the top reasons people fall in love with Dubai. “No one feels left out here,” adds Idrees, “It’s like a perfect mix of everything. It’s like a tabbouleh.”

Mahra emphasises, “Dubai is close to everything and it’s the safest place.”

Gen Z energy: The pattern breakers

Idrees and Mahra wear their Gen Z badges proudly. As they emphasise, Gen Z as the ones who broke outdated patterns, mix tradition with modernity, and stay endlessly curious. They love to learn, new languages and other cultures, while maintaining their own traditions. Mahra even learned French and Italian — though Idrees admits that despite years of French classes, she can’t say a word.

“I think we stand out, people just know that we are Gen Z’s,” adds Mahra.

Growing up as Dubai children

Being born and raised in Dubai means growing up around every culture, religion, and nationality — a fact that Idrees credits for keeping her open-minded and far removed from social hierarchies. Mahra agrees, saying that from day one, UAE kids are shaped by this cultural melting pot. Everyone is just treated equally, as Idrees says. Their personalities would be different, if they didn’t grow up here, as they agree.

‘Emiratis are intimidating’: Think again

Mahra busts another myth — the idea that Emiratis are unapproachable. “We’re not intimidating. We’re kind, generous, chilled out,” she says. Idrees agrees, adding that once people spend time around Emiratis, their perception changes completely. “I think it’s only the people who are new to the UAE,” she adds, to which Mahra says, once people settle in and get to know them, they realise they’re quite relaxed.

The wild side: Falcons, monkeys and lions

Only in the UAE: Idrees casually mentions that one of his team members has a pet falcon at home — just as others might talk about their cat or puppy. And yes, some people do have monkeys, lions, or tigers (though Mahra insists that’s more myth than reality).

Bollywood and Biryani: The cultural bridge

Turns out, Emiratis are huge Bollywood fans. Mahra shares how theatres are packed with Emiratis when a new movie drops — sometimes even more than Indians. And food? Indian restaurants are a weekend staple. “It’s like a cultural merge,” Idrees laughs, explaining the example of watching the recent blockbuster Saiyaara, where Emirates were singing, dancing and cheering.

And that’s just the first sip

If this is what the first episode of Spill The Karak delivered — stereotypes smashed, culture decoded, and pet falcons casually mentioned — we can’t wait to see what’s next. As Idrees signs off: “We still have a lot of karak to spill.”