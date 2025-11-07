Inspiring Journey: How a single mum became Real Estate Mogul in Dubai

Once a teen mum in London, Zaynab built a thriving business in Dubai through sheer resolve
At 19 years old, Zaynab from South East London found herself facing one of life’s toughest challenges — becoming a single mother with limited resources and no clear path forward. Today, she is a six-figure business owner living in Dubai, running multiple successful ventures in the real estate industry. Her remarkable journey from struggle to success was fuelled by resilience, determination, and the guidance of her mentor, Samuel Leeds, a well-known UK property investor, author, and entrepreneur.
Zaynab’s story began in the UK, where she discovered Samuel Leeds and his property investment training programme, The Academy. Leeds, founder of Property Investors, has built a reputation for helping ordinary people achieve financial freedom through property strategies such as deal sourcing, rent-to-rent, and raising investment finance. Inspired by his own story of becoming a millionaire in his twenties, Leeds has mentored thousands of aspiring investors — and Zaynab was determined to be one of them.
“I was at a point in my life where I didn’t see a way out,” Zaynab recalls. “When I came across Samuel’s videos and later joined his Academy, everything changed. He taught me how to make property work for me, even as a single mum with no savings.”
Applying the principles she learned, Zaynab began building her knowledge and confidence. In early 2023, she decided to take a two-week holiday to Dubai — a trip that unexpectedly transformed her future. Seeing the booming real estate market and the growing demand for luxury holiday rentals, she realised there was a huge opportunity to put her skills to the test.
Within months, Zaynab launched her first business: a holiday home company offering short-term rentals to tourists and professionals. Shortly after, she founded a real estate agency with her business partner Billy Kooner — and within one week, she closed eight property deals.
I built a new life for myself and daughter, and it all started with the mindset and training i gained from Samuel Leeds.Zaynab
Through strategic networking, creative financing, and the mentorship she received from Leeds, Zaynab was able to secure her first property in Dubai within a year of moving there.
“What was meant to be a short trip became a permanent move,” she says. “I haven’t been back to the UK since. I built a new life for myself and my daughter, and it all started with the mindset and training I gained from Samuel Leeds.”
Today, Zaynab works with some of Dubai’s most prestigious developers and continues to expand her portfolio. She is passionate about empowering other women — especially single mothers — to believe in themselves and take control of their financial futures.
Samuel Leeds, who continues to mentor investors across the globe, says Zaynab’s story is a testament to what can be achieved through persistence and education. “Zaynab is an incredible example of what happens when someone takes action,” he said. “She didn’t let her circumstances define her. She learned the system, implemented it, and transformed her life.”
From a young mother in South East London to a high-achieving entrepreneur in one of the world’s most competitive property markets, Zaynab’s journey proves that with the right mindset, mentorship, and determination, no dream is out of reach.
Her story is one of transformation, proof that adversity can be the foundation of success — and that sometimes, a mentor can change everything.
Follow Zaynab on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/zaynabproperty
