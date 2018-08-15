There’s nothing worse than having a relaxing getaway interrupted by a sudden bout of toothache.

Going on holiday usually involves breaking our normal routine with lots of relaxation and overindulgence, so it is important that we are aware of the potential risks to our dental health and how we can avoid them while away.

We spoke to Dr. Andrew Culbard, Cosmetic & Restorative Dentist, Dr. Roze & Associates Dental Clinic and discovered some simple tips and tricks to help maintain a healthy mouth while on holiday.

Before going on holiday

Check-up: Before setting off on your holiday, make sure you are up-to-date with your routine dental check-ups. If you have any niggles, make sure you highlight them to your dentist to ensure there are no minor issues that could become worse while you are away.

Travel Insurance: Make sure you have adequate travel insurance and that your policy covers emergency dental care while on holiday.

Stock up on supplies: Your oral health packing list should include, toothbrush, toothbrush case, toothpaste, floss and sugarless gum.

Transporting your toothbrush: Be sure to pack your toothbrush in its own case with adequate drainage and ventilation. Enclosed containers or plastic bags create the perfect environment for bacteria to grow. Bacteria can not only encourage decay on your teeth and infection in your gums, but it can also make you sick as well.

While travelling

Hand luggage essentials: If you are travelling long haul it is a good idea to include your toothbrush and a small tube of toothpaste in your carry-on bag. Another essential is sugar-free gum. Chewing sugar-free gum can not only help relieve ear pressure while flying – but it can also help clean your teeth and keep your breath fresh.

During your holiday