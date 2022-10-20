Get organised

While arranging any party or event, the most important aspect is to make a list of the number of guests, food items, return gifts and games. This will help you plan your budget wisely and save you from spending aimlessly.

DIY décor

In almost all Indian households, pre-Diwali cleaning is a major event. That’s the time you need to keep your eyes open on the old artefacts and clothes that you think deserve to go to the trash bin. Stop and think! You can perhaps use these things for a DIY décor. Old sarees or scarves can make for gorgeous backdrops, while old artefacts can be used as diya holders or dainty rangoli set-ups. Instead of buying new décor items, think creatively on how to re-use existing items and transform them into eye-catching décor pieces.

Food presentation

Look for recipes that are easy to prepare and present them in a unique manner to impress your guests. Think of a chaat platter spread out on a tray like a cheese board; fritters in different shapes and colours served on a plate decorated with rose petals; and mini sandwiches displayed on a cake stand!

Entertainment ideas

Get creative with your Diwali playlist to ensure your party has a good mix of upbeat songs that everyone can shake a leg to, and also some soft soothing numbers that set the mood right for the evening. You can also organise some fun party games that are sure to be a hit with guests.

Unique handmade gifts

No matter how well you plan the budget for Diwali shopping, this one can really be tough on your pockets. Why not make this Diwali more memorable and heartfelt by giving out meaningful gifts that are not only practical but economical too? Think of a tulsi (Basil) plant that is symbolic to Indian culture and easy on pockets as well, or unique spice mixes. Fill them in pretty jars that you can buy in bulk from the wholesale market.