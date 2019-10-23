Sayed Habib, GM — Business Development, Danube Home Image Credit: Supplied

In conversation with Sayed Habib, General Manager, Business Development at Danube Home.

Give us some easy home decoration ideas for Diwali.

Decorative lighting is one of the indispensable elements of Diwali decor as light ushers in happiness and prosperity into everyone’s lives. You can display an array of metal lanterns and hurricanes of varied sizes all over the house to create a beautiful ambiance. Fairy light jars are also in trend for interior decorations, along with embellished trays and figurines designed around garlands of flowers. Keep the home aromatic and soothing during the festive season with fragrant candles and potpourri.

What options does Danube offer for Diwali gifts?

We have an array of metal lanterns of varied sizes such as Sahara jaali T-light holders, hurricanes, Moroccan lanterns and Cyrano caps, which can be hung from the ceiling to create a beautiful display. Fairy light jars such as the Medallion collection and a wide range of embellished trays like the Seletti, Alessi and Decimus range are also good for gifts. We also offer a range of home fragrances such as Casablanca collection of potpourri, incense sticks and sachets in three soothing fragrances of mineral, lavender and rose water. Figurines also make great gifts — we have designs in a variety of finishes.

Could you give us some tips to host outdoor parties during Diwali?

Host your outdoor gathering in an area where you plan to place the lighting fixtures. These could range from decorative LED garlands, fairy lights in tall jars and oversized candle holders to hurricanes that create a unique display. Sitting arrangements are also vital depending on the availability of space. For example, you can arrange the furniture in a majlis layout to create a sense of togetherness during the occasion. A centre table with a serving cart would be more useful in a gathering. A soothing music can spruce up the environment, so don’t forget to get the Bluetooth speakers jazzed up by an outdoor soft drinks and beverages counter.

Does Danube Home have any special promotion for Diwali?

Yes, we will be running our weekend bonanza for Diwali from October 24-26, offering up to 80 per cent discount on our ranges across all our showrooms.