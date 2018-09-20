IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

The line between being discreet, that is, thinking carefully about what you say, the views you discuss or ideas you share, is never clear. You’ve probably been cautious about sensitive issues but more forthright regarding worldly matters. Now, however, you’re urged to be very clear, if not blunt, whatever the topic. Any less, and seemingly unimportant confusion could turn into minor misunderstandings and those, into more serious issues. Speak clearly and directly from the outset.

Aries March 20 – April 19

Others are encouraging you to organise plans slowly, double-checking facts as you proceed. But you simply don’t think or work that way. You’d rather plunge in. Still, with the Aries Full Moon, on the 25th, bringing things to a head, the more flexible what you organise now is, the easier it will be then.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

Sooner or later you’ll have to battle out issues with one particularly stubborn individual over growing differences. While, once, you hoped these wouldn’t escalate, they have. Actually, that’s for the best. Your way of living or working has changed and so, too, must certain once familiar elements of your life.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

Obviously, the idea of devising an inspiring solution for certain tricky situations is appealing. But the challenge of explaining it to others remains a concern. Worrying as that seems, once you’ve actually begun, you’ll realise it’s not really that difficult. When you’ve taken those first few steps, the rest will be easy.

Cancer June 21 – July 21

The Full Moon isn’t until Tuesday, yet the odds are good you’re already experiencing the heightened feelings triggered by this portion of the lunar cycle. While somewhat unsettling, you’ll learn a lot, and those lessons will prove helpful over the coming weeks and, as you’ll discover, well into the future.

Leo July 22 – August 22

While, obviously, you’re eager to see results for your efforts, the pace is tediously slow. True, you’re tempted to rush things, just so they’ll be done. But, inevitably, you’d miss out on certain details, only to have to deal with them later. What you’re facing may be dull, but merits your full attention.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

For you, as a clear thinking Virgo, even the most minor of plans will be thought through in detail, so once it’s made, you can focus on whatever is next. But with so much in transition, even the simplest of plans will change, and change again. Knowing that, waste no time on refining the details. DR detail

Libra September 23 – October 22

Somebody regards you as a combination of a guidance counsellor and bank. If they’re not seeking your advice, they’re asking for money. Worse they usually ignore your guidance and always forget to pay you back. Withdrawing from such difficult situations can be tricky, which means you’ll need to be both swift and blunt.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

When you know you’ve decisions to make or tricky situations to deal with, relaxing isn’t really an option. Yet you’re currently facing a range of such situations, and in each you’re lacking vital facts. Those will appear. And until they do, you can, and should, give yourself the gift of letting go.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 20

Being a fire sign and ruled by the free-thinking Jupiter, you not only prefer to make your own decisions, you’ll avoid situations in which you must explain or justify your thinking to others. Yet that’s exactly what you’re facing. While frustrating, the facts this process forces to the surface will prove amazingly illuminating.

Capricorn December 21 – January 19

Only days ago you were battling delays in certain pressing matters. But even your best efforts achieved little. However, with recent rather dramatic events resulting in serious changes, you’re relieved you were prevented from turning those ideas into solid plans. Bear that in mind over the coming days as well.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

There’s a fine line between speaking frankly and actually saying what’s on your mind. You’ve been avoiding certain matters because either you’re unsure of your own views or, alternatively, the attitude of others is worryingly contentious. Whatever the case, the time has come to discuss these, and in as forthright a manner as possible.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

Judging by the current planetary setup, you should be having a good time. However, one particular issue or the complaints of an individual are overshadowing it all. Ignoring this won’t be easy. However, the situation in question isn’t going to vanish soon, which means it really is your only option.