IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY
The last thing you’re in the mood to do is deal with practical matters, especially tiresome financial issues. However, according to your birthday chart, not only will this be informative, what you discover in the process won’t just bring helpful insights, you could benefit in the here and now, and in the future as well. And not just financially. This has just as much to do with making the best of life’s joys.
Aries March 20 – April 19
Sudden revelations aren’t just fascinating, if they’re accurate, you’ll be forced to review numerous recent plans, decisions and commitments. However, others were involved, so get them to join you in the process of questioning and exploration. You’ll not only lessen your burden, by tackling this together, you’ll learn a lot more.
Taurus April 20 – May 20
As a Taurus and an earth sign, you long ago learnt that while you can deal with things swiftly, you’d probably miss vital, if not crucial, details. Knowing that, take things slowly and, as important, explain to others the reason for this measured pace. They complain now but will thank you later.
Gemini May 21 – June 20
This is one of those strange periods during which planning is more about asking questions regarding the past than trying to figure out what you’ll be doing now or over the coming weeks or months. You’ll get around to those. But for now, your priority is clearing up confusion from the past.
Cancer June 21 – July 21
The time has come to take a tough line with somebody who is accustomed to saying and doing whatever they want, and without a thought of the impact of their words or actions on others. You can’t change their character but you can set clear limits about what is, and isn’t, acceptable to you.
Leo July 22 – August 22
Only days ago, despite the pleas of others, you quite simply refused to make even minor alterations in certain elements of your life. As far as you were concerned, this was your decision. Since then, however, you’ve realised how much fun you’ve been missing. That, alone, changed your thinking, and within minutes.
Virgo August 23 – September 22
Ordinarily, when faced with somebody who’s ready and eager to debate certain intriguing issues, you’d proceed without a thought. But now you’re urged to avoid such matters entirely. The actual situations aren’t what they seem and, in fact, certain individuals may be hiding something. For the time being, steer clear.
Libra September 23 – October 22
For ages you’ve put off tricky discussions about who owes how much to whom. While this is understandable, the longer you’ve waited, the more complex the issues in question have become. Raise these, but make it clear you’re doing no more than that. Proceed slowly and aware everybody is somewhat on edge.
Scorpio October 23 – November 21
Exciting and, mostly, productive as the past days’ events and endeavours have been, they’ve also been exhausting. While, understandably, you’d like to get things settled, you’re urged to take a break. Get away from it all. You’ll return rested but, even more, with a fresh perspective on what’s happened and on what’s next.
Sagittarius November 22 – December 20
Facts may be exactly that, facts. However, with Mercury retrograde in the most strategic portion of your chart, either you’re unaware of vital information or somebody is holding out on you. Whatever the case, regard what you’ve learnt recently and are told today as mere opinion, not solid facts.
Capricorn December 21 – January 19
The tricky element of the situations you’re facing is, first, they’re shifting dramatically and almost every day. But, more important, while you’ve some interest in these, they really are up to others to deal with, and equally, others will benefit. Knowing that, do what can be done easily, but no more.
Aquarius January 20 – February 17
For you, as an Aquarius, and therefore an inquisitive air sign, you love learning about, then untangling, problems. However fascinating those that are currently on your mind may be, they’re not yours to resolve. Explore solutions as much as you wish, but keep your thoughts about them to yourself.
Pisces February 18 – March 19
Don’t mistake the constant complaints of one particular individual as a request for guidance or even help. No matter what the topic is, they actually enjoy complaining. Remedy those problems and you’d also be denying them a pleasure. What’s more, they’d only have to find something else to moan about.