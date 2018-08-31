IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

For you, as a Virgo, facts are exactly that, facts. However, you have an idealistic side and, in certain situations, decided to turn a blind eye to either the behaviour of certain individuals or questionable arrangements. While, at the time, that didn’t matter much, both the mood and circumstances have changed. So much that these are a problem. It’s time to acknowledge the issue and, ideally, to tackle it head on, and as swiftly as possible.

Aries March 20 – April 19

Few things annoy you more than those who won’t even discuss new ideas, especially when they’d lead to timely changes. Yet at the moment, you’re being that person, in the sense you’re stubbornly avoiding even acknowledging the need to rethink certain arrangements. The sooner you tackle these, the better.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

Long ago you learnt that there’s little point in discussing new ideas with those who have no interest in the subject that’s on your mind. The individual in question would probably try to muster some enthusiasm, mostly because they’d like to support you. Still, you’re better off talking to somebody who’s actually interested.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

You’ve a range of decisions to make regarding where and how you live and work. A few are clear cut but as many are complicated. While, obviously, you’d like to get these dealt with, bide your time until after 6 September, when your ruler Mercury’s move to accent these matters triggers worthwhile discussions.

Cancer June 21 – July 21

Understandably, you’re not feeling at all patient about certain increasingly worrying situations. However, these can’t be rushed and, in fact, if you try to, you’ll only complicate matters. Deal with these slowly, one step at a time, and you’ll come up with a solution that isn’t just lasting but which everybody’s happy with.

Leo July 22 – August 22

At the moment life is like a chess game, in that you may have to lose ground in certain matters, if you’re to win at the end. But for you, as a proud Leo, that isn’t easy. Still, think of times in the past when, similarly, you gave way, then ultimately, won. It’s the same now.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

Understandably, you’re annoyed with somebody who promised to do or deal with one particular matter. While you’d been told this was dealt with, you’re only now discovering that was untrue. Forget about discussing this with them. Say nothing and tackle it yourself. It saves arguments about who’s responsible, and is quicker and easier.

Libra September 23 – October 22

Think carefully about whether certain arrangements you’ve been struggling to turn into something lasting are worth the effort you’re making. At one point, perhaps, they were. But times have passed and, even more, so have your needs and priorities. Knowing that, it might be the moment to consider saying farewell, and to move on.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

The realisation that somebody who you’ve trusted isn’t as reliable as you thought is, of course, disillusioning. Despite that, ask a few questions. The issue isn’t they can’t be trusted but, rather, their idea of truth is more flexible than yours. Once this is clear, everything will change, and for the better.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 20

With the Sun now in the earth sign of Virgo, and four planets in the practical Capricorn and accenting the wise use of your resources, the time has come to review various obligations. While some are in good order, others need to be updated if not rethought. The sooner you tackle these, the better.

Capricorn December 21 – January 19

You can be demanding, if not tough, on yourself. However, you’re surprisingly tolerant of the bad behaviour or the lack of support by certain individuals around you. While some won’t change, others know they’re being lazy and, in truth, will respond enthusiastically to requests for assistance. You need only ask.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

Gradually, it’s become clear that while you were focusing on several pressing matters, you unwittingly ignored certain close friends or even loved ones. While, ordinarily, you could apologise and that would be that, they were going through a tricky time, but couldn’t express it. The solution? Your undivided attention.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

No matter how sure you are of your facts or clear your memory is of recent pivotal discussions, for now, say nothing. The issue isn’t who’s right or wrong but all about timing. Certain individuals are already struggling with burdensome situations. Add anything more and they wouldn’t be able to handle it.