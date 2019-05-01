The InsideOut Home of the Year is a unique initiative launched in 2014

Valentina Piscopo [middle] and husband Briton Michael Ogden [first from left] were named the winners Image Credit: Supplied

InsideOut, UAE’s leading home interiors and design magazine, revealed the Home of the Year 2019 winner at a poolside cocktail party held at The Oberoi, Dubai, on April 30.

Italian national Valentina Piscopo and husband Briton Michael Ogden were named the winners. Their three-bedroom rented villa in the Arabian Ranches impressed the judging panel with a consistent style interwoven with authentic African artefacts, sustainably sourced pieces and custom-designed furniture creating a cosy ambiance.

Valentina said: “A lot of love has gone into making this house a home. We were not expecting to win but it’s been an amazing experience and we’ve loved working with the InsideOut team.”

InsideOut Editor Mairead Walsh said: “This year’s winning home exuded tactility, warmth and personality and it’s wonderful to have this opportunity to recognise and celebrate the hard work and love that our readers express through their home interiors.”

The InsideOut Home of the Year is a unique initiative launched in 2014 – this year sponsored by 2XL Furniture & Home Decor and in association with Dubai garden Centre – that has generated a wealth of interest from both the magazine readership and the industry at large. Readers are invited to enter their homes into the competition and from the plethora of entries received via email, an initial shortlist is selected and professionally photographed. A judging panel of industry experts select the winning home, which appears in the magazine and on the cover, and the homeowner receives a Dh25,000 voucher from the sponsor.