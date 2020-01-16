Image Credit:

Maison & Objet, Salone del Mobile and London Design Festival are pretty much de rigueur when it comes to design festivals. As the design industry rapidly evolves beyond traditional hubs, it opens up a whole new world of design and creativity waiting to be discovered.

COPENHAGEN LIGHT FESTIVAL (February 1-23, Denmark)

Copenhagen Light Festival exhibits the city in a new way in the quiet and dark winter months in the form of a light festival with both international and local appeal to people of all ages. Based on a flourishing and competent light art & design environment with strong traditions, the event creates light experiences in urban spaces and unconventional places for a wide audience — with an eye for upcoming talents and surprises, delivered to international standards. The experiences, which are concentrated in the inner city and the harbour, are unique and relevant, attracting visitors from around the world.

STOCKHOLM DESIGN WEEK (February 3-9, Sweden)

There is so much more to Swedish design than IKEA and this is a must-visit event for any design lover wishing to explore the full breadth of Scandi-chic like only the Swedes can do. Together with Stockholm Furniture & Light Fair, Stockholm Design Week has established itself as the most important week of the year for Scandinavian Design since its launch in 2002. Design lovers cross paths with design influencers and the industry across more than 400 events. Plus it is the perfect excuse to explore the beautiful city dotted with history and culture. When in Stockholm, make it a point to visit Gamla Stan, the cobbled and colourful old town island home to 17th- and 18th-century buildings.

ID INDIA DESIGN (February 13-16, India)

Taking place at the sprawling NSIC Grounds in New Delhi, ID India Design is bridge between the country’s fast evolving design scene and the international market. Expect to see the latest by exciting international design brands rubbing shoulders with some of India’s most progressive designers, ateliers and home-grown brands whose work is drafting a brand new image for contemporary design coming from the subcontinent. Alongside industry opinion leaders, you will find the A-list of pop culture — from superstar designers to Bollywood’s megastars — all converging in the Indian capital for a taste of high design.

DESIGN SHANGHAI (March 12-15, China)

Design Shanghai is Asia’s leading international design event, breaking new ground and setting a precedent in Asia’s ever-growing design community. It aims to explore how eastern and western design philosophies can converge. The event also features bespoke installations, an inspirational design forum and exciting social activations.

NYCxDESIGN (May 12-20, USA)

NYCxDESIGN is New York City’s annual celebration of design, attracting creatives and enthusiasts from across the globe. Over a dozen design disciplines; through exhibitions, installations, trade shows, panels, product launches, open studios, and more come together — the event is a celebration of global design across the city’s five boroughs. Key to the event are the NYCxDESIGN Awards. A global design competition celebrating the outstanding products and projects of New York City across major areas of design. This open and inclusive awards program recognises excellence in design from the hundreds of events that comprise NYCxDESIGN.

DESIGN MIAMI/BASEL (June 15-21, Switzerland)