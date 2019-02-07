Jaipur Rugs produces quality handcrafted contemporary floor coverings from wool and silk. Established in 1978 by Nand Kishore Chaudhary in Rajasthan with just two looms and nine local weavers, the brand has since built a wide network of 40,000 artisans from 600 villages across India, with presence in more than 45 countries. Heading the in-house design team, Kavita Chaudhary seeks inspiration from a cross-section of design trends, that are then executed in the finest raw wool sourced from 11 countries, including New Zealand and Turkey. All Jaipur Rugs are primarily made from natural fibres like silk, wool, cotton, jute, hemp, making them the perfect fit for design savvy consumers with a conscience. In uplifting the local artisans and helping them evolve their skills for a new world, Jaipur Rugs has done great service towards re-contextualising Indian craftsmanship.