If you are headed to Delhi this week, you simply cannot miss the country’s largest celebration of design. India Design ID annually attracts international design brands, designers and thought leaders, but its real success lies in the manner it has completely overhauled how the ‘Made in India’ label is viewed by the global design community.
Be it fashion or interiors, for the longest time, India has been viewed as an antiques bazaar — a destination to appropriate inspiration from or source crafts, skills, materials and textiles from — but not a market known for creating design that could stand at par with the rest of the world.
Over the past two decades, through the changes in India’s economic policies, an open market, the advent of social media and the will of a new generation of designers, the Made In India label has finally arrived on the global scene. India Design ID has played an active role in supporting the country’s emerging contemporary design scene. Here are some of the brands that I am looking forward to exploring in Delhi this week. Will you be joining me?
JAIPUR RUGS
Jaipur Rugs produces quality handcrafted contemporary floor coverings from wool and silk. Established in 1978 by Nand Kishore Chaudhary in Rajasthan with just two looms and nine local weavers, the brand has since built a wide network of 40,000 artisans from 600 villages across India, with presence in more than 45 countries. Heading the in-house design team, Kavita Chaudhary seeks inspiration from a cross-section of design trends, that are then executed in the finest raw wool sourced from 11 countries, including New Zealand and Turkey. All Jaipur Rugs are primarily made from natural fibres like silk, wool, cotton, jute, hemp, making them the perfect fit for design savvy consumers with a conscience. In uplifting the local artisans and helping them evolve their skills for a new world, Jaipur Rugs has done great service towards re-contextualising Indian craftsmanship.
ARTTD’INOX
Arttd’inox lends beauty to rugged stainless steel, delivering exceptionally designed tableware and home decor that bring together art, design, functionality and high-quality manufacturing. Taking cognizance of the changing sensibilities and aspirations of the consumer, the brand that has a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Haryana, India, is one of the key Indian brands that have spearheaded the contemporary design revolution in the country. After refreshing our taste in home decor, tableware and office accessories, Arttd’inox has now stepped into the high-end kitchen design sector with its new range of ergonomic, modular kitchens.
IQRUP+RITZ
Founded in 2014 by mother and daughter duo Iqrup and Ritika Dhamija, the brand seeks inspiration from classic eras and effortlessly marries them with international influences, with an eye for form, purpose and exceptional production values. From furniture, decor objects and accessories, the products are designed in-house and in conjunction with a roster of A-list international designers, ensuring relevance beyond the subcontinent. As a result, the brand boasts of loyal clientele across London, Vienna, Dubai and Harare.
D’DECOR
As one of the world’s largest producers of woven upholstery and curtain fabrics, D’Decor export home fabrics to 65 countries worldwide and supply to leading designers and furniture-makers in Europe and USA. With a loyal following that also comprises of celebrity designers and Bollywood stars, the brand lends quality and scalability to Indian weaving crafts thanks to its state-of-the-art manufacturing plants in Maharashtra.
BEYOND DESIGNS
Home to one-of-a-kind furniture, home accessories and objet d’art, Beyond Designs follows the creative DNA of its founders, Sachin and Neha Gupta, presenting their unique take on maximalism – one that build in layers of contrasting elements that deliver highly individualistic and exquisitely finished spaces. Sachin’s trademark blends disparate styles, genres and materials to create a vibe that is as rooted in history, as it is contemporary and youthful. The studio also specialises in custom-made furniture and has an in-house unit dedicated to soft furnishings, glass and metal works.
Find out more about India Design ID on indiadesignid.com. The fair is held in Delhi from February 12-15.