Nature Comes Inside: We’ve seen the growth of outdoor workspaces. Still, 90 per cent of our time is spent indoors. With that in mind, living walls of plants and greenery, furniture reminiscent of the outdoors, and materials like wood and stone are being used in interior design to create inspiring environments that help people feel relaxed, so they can focus on their work. From flooring that can mimic natural elements such as wood, grass, even cobble, to furniture that eschews metal in favour of wooden elements and plush upholstery that veers more towards handicraft than synthetic fabrics, there is a gamut of solutions to bring nature inside. If all else fails, appoint lush, oversized indoor plants in artisanal pots to blur the lines.