If the kitchen is the heart of the home, keep it looking amazing with cooking aids

Image Credit:

As anyone who has ever hosted a house party would testify — the kitchen becomes hub of the festivities, weather the host likes it or not. There are always conversations to be had whilst stirring a bubbling pot of something, people catching up over the grill, helping with the last bits or just hanging out at the home’s most comforting space.

And of course, one wants the kitchen to look amazing, no matter how crazy things gets there. Here are some of the key design pieces that are designed to do just that.

NOORI THE STOVE

There are barbeque lovers, and then there those who love to barbeque. With balmy days fast approaching, a multipurpose stove, which can be used as a barbecue, a pizza oven or a fire pit would be the ideal design investment for both.

Developed by three friends who studied together on the Permaculture Design Course at the IPEMA University in Ubatuba, Brazil, the Noori stove takes a step back in time with its curvaceous form and heat-resistant refractory concrete. Based on the principles of a traditional rocket stove design, Noori’s distinct form is purely functional, allowing combustion of a small surface area of wood within the round body, an insulated vertical chimney allows for immediate exhaust.

Within the stove an L-shaped enameled pipe contains the fuel and sends heat up through the centre of the grill. This ensures almost complete combustion before the flames reach the cooking surface, resulting in intense heat without the smoke of a conventional fire.

THE MAHO NABE POTS

Based on a traditional Japanese pot called a Nabe, these vessels distribute warmth evenly throughout the cooking process, enhancing the natural flavours and ensuring uniform cooking. In traditional Japanese parties, the nabe pots are placed at the centre of the table and guests help themselves. Key to this starring role is the pot’s ability to retain heat long after they are removed from the fire.

Its contemporary avatar is produced by Tiger Corporation, a Japanese manufacturer known for their vacuum flasks and consumer electronics including kettles and rice cookers. Whilst using double-wall construction to create a vacuum that insulates heat, unlike other vacuum pans, there is no separate outer container. And when the pot looks so elegant, who needs one?

THE CK01 KNIFE

Using the drop-forging technique to stamp a glowing piece of red-hot stainless, Danish brand Veark have developed a knife that would serve well in every chef and home cook’s arsenal. Unlike other knives, the CK01 has single-piece construction, with the handle becoming a continuation of its blade.

The unique texture, characteristic of the drop-forged process, is distinct for each knife and provides a tactile grip. As a singular, almost flat piece, the knife is easier to wipe clean and users can easily slide the tool to better maneuver their cutting and chopping styles.

The German manufacturing process requires that the formed steel device be sanded, hardened and sharpened by expert craftsmen. It might look like just another knife, but the CK01 is quite the one-of-a-kind piece for the kitchen.

THE NEW MOKA EXPRESS