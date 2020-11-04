Here is a glimpse of some of the new work being presented at the Digital Fair

Image Credit:

With a brand new hybrid programme featuring digital and physical elements, the Middle East’s leading fair for high quality design is back to reconnect design lovers with the thriving global contemporary design scene.

Launching November 9 during Dubai Design Week, Downtown Design’s new Digital Fair will allow both design professionals as well as enthusiasts from the Middle East and beyond to discover the latest collections from 150 international and regional design brands, and feature products that have been developed in collaboration with design stars from all over the world.

Over the past eight years and in a true representation of Dubai’s cosmopolitan spirit, Downtown Design has served as a gateway between the design communities from the East and the West, offers international brands an opportunity to access the wider Middle East, Asia and Africa, whilst simultaneously offer regional designer and studios a proven platform to raise their profile on a global level.

And whilst this year’s format is a bit different, in presenting their brand showcase digitally, Downtown Design invites the world to discover new work, gain insight and be inspired, together.

In what has been a uniquely challenging year, the design industry has continued to innovate and create important, beautiful and empathetic work. Here is a glimpse of some of the new work being presented at the Downtown Design 2020 Digital Fair that will be held at www.downtowndesign.com

Kida by Dedon

The German experts in outdoor living, Dedon will present Kida, their new hanging lounge chair by Stephen Burks. Kida marks a long-standing creative relation between the brand and designers, with both having a deep appreciation for contemporarising. Frequently collaborating with artisans and craftspeople around the globe, Stephen explores the role of handwork in his innovative and award-winning designs. At the online fair, Dedon will present the three variations of Kida — that features a trio of cords and colour combinations.

Lasvit Icons

From the Dancing Leaves installation in the Peninsula Hotel in Paris or preserving nature in glass in the installation Herbarium, over the years, Lasvit, the Czech glassmaking and design company has created and developed several signature designs which deserve to shine all around the world.

To spread this inspiration into private homes, they have adapted these large-scale concepts into several standardisations. At the Downtown Design 2020 Digital Fair, they will present Lasvit Icons — a curated selection of bespoke designs available in a ready-to-order package.

Fractal by Preciosa

Austrian designer Thomas Feichtner interprets the never-evening patterns found in nature for a new collection of chandeliers for Preciosa. Fractal’s construction is based on tubular metal ‘branches’ which not only give the chandelier its artistic shape, but also conceal the light sources.

The branches end with handblown crystal plates that mirror natural motifs through a modular structure. The Fractal lights cast mesmerising patterns of crystal light.

Ports by Bene

The collection, comprised of three complementary furniture typologies — task lounge, table and storage, can be configured to deliver both private offices and fluid open-plan settings for group work. Designed by London-based design practice PearsonLloyd, the product range reflects the high standards of modern-day leadership.

Half Square Molteni&C-Dada

Presented in the region by Vivente, Molteni&C — Dada is a worthy ambassador of the quality and refinement of Italian design. Signed by their creative director Vincent Van Duysen, the 2020 Collection represents the heart of the needs of contemporary living, where domestic spaces are versatile, multifunctional, and can be adapted and shaped according to their use.

Alongside the Azul bed by Nicola, it is a set of modern rectangular and square tables by Michael Anastassiades, Half Square that demonstrate the versatility of the brand’s high-end offering.

Void Matters by Sancal

Sancal’s first purely conceptual collection — developed with Note Design Studio — reflects upon the concept of the empty space. The Swedish designers deliver a masterful exercise in abstraction to create four sculptural products that take negative space as their starting points. Core and Remnant seats, Vestige tables and Dividuals pouffes, all designed by Note, share the same source of inspiration: the void as design element.

Fusion by Quooker

For more than 50 years, Quooker have innovated for the kitchen with taps that offer hot, as well as chilled and sparkling water from the same outlet. Known for their sleek and minimal designs, they are the brand of choice for both home kitchens and F&B projects. Quooker have recently introduced their Fusion and Classic Fusion taps in both round and square in a new finish: patinated brass.

On-site at Dubai Design District (d3)

Complementing their digital fair, Downtown Design will present two exclusive showcases that will offer opportunities for cross-cultural inspiration.

Design is GREAT: From the UK to the UAE

Presented by the Department for International Trade, UK, Design is GREAT: From the UK to the UAE is a multibrand showcase of British design excellence that echoes the deep ties between the two nations in the arenas of design and creativity.

Dedicated to assisting UK-based companies to succeed on the global platform, during Dubai Design Week 2020, DIT UK showcases a diverse selection of designers that cover a range of expertise and know-how.

Design is GREAT: From the UK to the UAE is presented on-site at Building 7, Dubai Design District (d3).

The Best of Portugal

Established by the Portuguese Association of Wood and Furniture Industries (AIMMP), Associative Design strives to raise the profile of Portuguese design globally. During Dubai Design Week 2020 and within a scene staged as a conceptual Portuguese home, The Best of Portugal spotlights the flair and creativity synonymous with their brands to the Middle East.

At the intersection of artisanship and technology, Portuguese creativity draws parallels with the Middle East’s design scene. Associative Design’s selection of brands — ranging from furniture and lighting to home accessories and textiles — mirrors this unique design culture.

For the occasion, Associative Design have hand-picked design brands that speak to the growing demand for contemporary design solutions in the Middle East across residential, hospitality and commercial sectors.

The Best of Portugal is presented on-site at Building 6, Dubai Design District (d3).