Two concepts — the 1970s and modularity rule this year’s living room. Rounded back sofas in plush velvets are back — signalling an obvious desire for luxury, especially when rendered in gold hued trims. On the other hand is pure practicality that responds to modern day living — reducing apartment sizes and a nomadic lifestyle, where we move houses and countries more frequently than ever before — have led us explore modularity in large-scale furniture. Hem has introduced flat pack to the high-end design market with its new Kumo Sofa. A ship-smart modular system designed by Norwegian studio Anderssen & Voll, it arrives as a series of constructed pieces, which can be simply slotted together in a row or corner configuration. The concept of modularity is applicable to storage and display units as well. When selecting shelving try to opt for units that will adapt to your life. Units that can be added to or subtracted from without compromise to stability and those that can be easily transported add practical value, while looking chic.