Image Credit: Kcal

Kcal, the first meal plan delivery service in the UAE, is stepping up to the challenge this month during the course of the Dubai Fitness Challenge with its Taste x30 initiative. We’re building a healthier and happier Dubai one great meal at a time and are currently giving 10 extra days of healthy eating when you purchase our 20-day meal plan… that’s two weeks of flavourful food on US!

Additionally, Kcal is also giving away a one month meal plan worth Dh3,175 each day of the Dubai Fitness Challenge when you engage with us on Instagram. To participate in the contest, all you need to do is follow Kcal and Dubai Fitness Challenge on social media, share your workout of the day and a short description of what helps you stay motivated to pursue your health and fitness goals by using the hashtag #tastex30. Each winner will get a meal plan consisting of three main meals and two snacks delivered to their doorstep every day for a full month.