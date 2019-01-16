Roenneberg has collected data from 300,000 people and found that chronotypes plot as a bell-shaped curve, with a few individuals at each extreme and most falling somewhere in the middle. According to Roenneberg’s research, the most frequent chronotype — held by about 13 per cent of the population — sleeps from around midnight to 8am. Thirty-one per cent of people have an earlier natural bedtime, and 56 per cent have a later one. That means for at least 69 per cent of the population, getting to the office by 8 or 9am requires waking up before their body is ready.