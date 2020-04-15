Pausing or being centred within our hearts is helpful during times like this

Yoga Image Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most of us live our lives in a rush. Pausing is considered a waste of time. There is no pause, yet the quality of output is not up to the effort. There is always something left to do. The cycle never ends. In all of this rush, the

Pausing or being centred within our hearts is helpful. You conserve so much of energy and use your mind-energy better thus, obtaining output that is remarkable. Why have we forgotten this?

Lives are lived in fear. Ironically, what you are trying to get away from is where you are heading to. When you finish where you started, nothing good or new is achieved. So, break the loop.

Life has so much to offer. Pause and take note. Right now, in present situation, your lives are on a halt mode, and look, how some of you are making so much fuss about it. It is okay, use the energy to get into the vibration of knowing self, the fear will dissolve. The anxiety will reduce.

Use this time to know yourself, in introspection and in establishing true connection with yourself. Life lived in rush is not life lived at all. It is just going through the motions.

Here’s a simple meditative tip:

Close your eyes and take a deep breath. Take in some more breath. Get centred. Open your heart. Let the light from your heart spread out. Connect to your surroundings. Know that everything is alive and talking to you. Take note. Connect with the energy and vibration of things around you. Do you notice life in them? Feel the connection, the oneness. Generate love in your being. Be in the vibration of love. Give love to receive love. Allow the openness. Don’t feel shy. Keep your eyes closed. Just feel. This is pausing.

Feel the love:

Have faith. Slow down. You are a spiritual being. All realms, universes exist within you, choose the one that gives you joy, not fear. Fear generates all sorts of negative emotions.

In the current situation, anxiety is about jobs, finances, children’s education, but don’t fear the change. It is all for your better-ment, just do your best, live in the high vibration (of love and faith) and make the results work for you. You are powerful beings, the creators, why do you fear? Fear cuts your power, you see. Have faith. Faith is the norm, not fear.

If the home environment is iffy, then give love, be in high vibration, all things will then resonate in that frequency. You have the gift of choice. Imagine if you didn’t have this gift; how would your universe, that is, your world, your reality, look like?

Practice spiritual wellness. Spiritual wellness implies having faith in one’s own goodness/divinity. Have faith that the Higher Force is there to support and guide you at all times. In the rush of life, most of us tend to get disconnected from our spiritual selves. It is time to establish the connect.

Here’s another meditation practice to feel grounded, stable and secure.

Sit in a meditative posture. Get centred at your heart space. Take note of your breath. In awareness, follow your inhalation and exhalation. This will get the body relaxed. After a few breaths, bring your attention to your body, watch your body from the top of the head to the tip of the toe. Now, connect with your body; scan it starting from forehead, to all parts of your face, down to neck, chest, arms, torso, legs, back. Connect with each part of your body. Take your time. Be gentle, be relaxed, be aware. Awareness is the key. If mind/attention is not involved, then this exercise is futile and fruitless.

After the scan, place your attention to the pelvic region, at the root chakra centre, and visualise a stream of energy (like a mist, or stardust, or white light) from mooladhar chakra streaming down to Mother Earth. Feel the pull. Feel the pull a bit more. Feel the heaviness at the pelvic region as if you are glued to the floor. As you feel the pull, keep chanting any one (or two maximum) affirmation from the following to which you feel drawn to:

“I am safe and secure now, and always will be.”

“I am abundant now and ever. And always will be.”

“I trust in me and my inner guidance.”

“I know that the Universe has got my back.”

“I have faith in me. I have faith in the Divine. All is well.”

“I love me. I love myself. I am in the vibration of Love.”

After a few chants, as you slip into drowsy calmness, leave the affirmation/s and just be. Nothing to do. Just be.