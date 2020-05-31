Google has partnered with the NAMI to provide access to mental health resources

San Francisco: Google has announced to help people who search for information about anxiety on its platform, with access to medically-validated information about anxiety, including symptoms and common treatments in Covid-19 times.

Starting with the US, Google has partnered the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) to provide access to mental health resources.

People who search about anxiety will see clinically-validated questionnaire called the GAD-7 (Generalized Anxiety Disorder-7).

The GAD-7 will show up in the knowledge panel - the box of information that displays key facts when you search for something.

Anxiety presents itself as a wide range of symptoms, and can be a result of biological factors or triggered by a change in environment or exposure to a stressful event.

"With Covid-19 introducing new points of stress, communities are seeing a rise in mental health issues and needs. New Census Bureau data released last week shows that a third of Americans are now showing signs of clinical anxiety or depression," Daniel H Gillison, Jr., CEO, NAMI, said in a statement.

This seven-question survey covers many of the same questions a health professional may ask.

The answers are private and secure and Google said it does not collect or share answers or results from the questionnaire.

"The GAD-7 helps people understand how their self-reported anxiety symptoms map to anxiety levels of people who completed the same questionnaire. The tool also provides access to resources developed by NAMI so people can learn more and seek help when needed," Gillison added.

Anxiety can show up as a wide range of physical and emotional symptoms, and it can take decades for people who first experience symptoms to get treatment.