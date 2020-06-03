1 of 20
Cafes and restaurants reopened across France as the country took its latest step out of coronavirus lockdown, with clients seizing the chance to bask on sunny terraces after 10 weeks of closures to fight the outbreak. | A waiter wearing a face mask serves clients on the terrace of 'Le Bar du Marche' in Paris.
Image Credit: AFP
People eat in a typical local restaurant known as 'Bouchon Lyonnais' in Lyon.
Image Credit: AFP
People queue to eat at Rue des Archives in the 4th arrondissement in Paris.
Image Credit: AFP
People eat on restaurant and cafe terraces in the rue de Buci in Paris.
Image Credit: AFP
A waiter wearing face mask serves clients on a restaurant terrace in Strasbourg, eastern France, as cafes and restaurants reopen in France
Image Credit: AFP
Customers on a terrace of a restaurant in Paris.
Image Credit: Reuters
A waiter wearing a face mask serves at Cafe de la Comedie in Paris.
Image Credit: Reuters
Customers have lunch on a terrace of a restaurant on the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris.
Image Credit: Reuters
A waiter wearing face mask serves clients on a restaurant terrace in Strasbourg, eastern France.
Image Credit: AFP
Customers sit at the terrace of a cafe-restaurant in Paris
Image Credit: AFP
A masked waiter works at the terrace of the Cafe de la Mairie on the Place Saint-Sulpice in Paris.
Image Credit: AFP
Poeple eat at the terrace of the Cafe restaurant Le Compat in Paris.
Image Credit: AFP
People eat at a cafe terrace in the rue de Buci in Paris.
Image Credit: AFP
Cafes and restaurants reopen in France with the easing of lockdown measures taken to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic
Image Credit: AFP
A waiter serves customers in a cafe of Saint Jean de Luz.
Image Credit: AP
Image Credit: AFP
Customers eat on the terrace of Cafe de Flore in Paris.
Image Credit: AFP
Clients seizing the chance to bask on sunny terraces after 10 weeks of closures to fight the outbreak.
Image Credit: AFP
A woman rides her bike as people eat on restaurant and cafe terraces in Paris.
Image Credit: AFP
People eat on the terrace of the cafe-restaurant boat 'Rosa Bonheur sur Seine' in Paris.
Image Credit: AFP