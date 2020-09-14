For the findings, the research team examined data from adults at 11 facilities across US

New York: In a study related to novel coronavirus, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has found that people who are dining at a restaurant at a higher risk of COVID-19 transmission than some other community activities.

For the findings, the research team examined data from adults at 11 facilities across the nation who tested positive for COVID-19 and compared that with a control group of adults without virus infection.

"We found that close contact with persons with known COVID-19 or going to locations that offer on-site eating and drinking options were associated with COVID-19 positivity," said the study researchers from the CDC.

"Adults with positive SARS-CoV-2 test results were approximately twice as likely to have reported dining at a restaurant than were those with negative SARS-CoV-2 test results," they added.

In this investigation, participants with and without COVID-19 reported generally similar community exposures, with the exception of going to locations with on-site eating and drinking options.

The researchers took a close look at how those patients responded to questions about wearing masks and various activities in the community, including whether they recently dined at a restaurant, hung out a bar or went to a gym.

The data showed that 42 per cent of the adults who tested positive reported having close contact with at least one person known to have COVID-19, compared with 14 per cent of those who tested negative.

The researchers also found that 71 per cent of the adults with COVID-19 and 74 per cent of those who tested negative reported always using a face covering while in public.

The findings showed that eating and drinking on-site at locations that offer such options might be important risk factors associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection.