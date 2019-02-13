To be marketed at large scale, any sweat-based sensor would need to be manufactured at a low cost. Many teams are focused on this goal because of the potential of the devices to transform healthcare, Kaltenbrunner said. “If I have to go to the clinic once a day to have my data collected, I wouldn’t really do it,” Kaltenbrunner said. “But it just means wearing a patch and being able to self-monitor myself, then eventually this barrier will be reduced.”