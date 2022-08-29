The homegrown dairy brand Hayatna has come up with a featured range of ethnic products. Under the ethnic range, Hayatna offers Sour Yoghurt, Pot Yoghurt, Lassi, Chaas with innovative packaging and authentic taste.
Commenting on their innovative ethnic range, Mohsin Abrar, Marketing Director of EFI, says, “We are proud to announce that Hayatna is the first in coming up with a wide series of ethnic categories of food and beverages. The motivation behind coming up with this range was providing a genuine experience of global taste, without compromising on the quality and authenticity.”
“The UAE is home to a diverse population of residents with varied tastes in global cuisine. Hence, Hayatna decided to focus on the requirements of the ethnic consumer base and came out with a wide array of products that hit the right notes of nostalgia and provides a familiar, homely feeling to our consumers. We want to give the residents of the country a chance to explore internationally-loved delicacies, right at a store near them.
“We realise the nostalgic value behind food products, hence, from the packaging to taste, we ensure that we stay close to the indigenous roots.”