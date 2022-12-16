Time evolves but traditions remain the same. “At Brownie Point, we believe in relishing these age-old traditions by applying our authentic baking methods and recipes when it comes to preparing our Christmas cakes,” says Rajbir Kohli, Managing Director, Brownie Point UAE.
“Our Christmas fruit and plum cakes are matured over a period of eight months. An assortment of over 12 ingredients including nuts, fruits, peels, cloves, etc. are matured and fermented over a period of eight months and finally prepared during the Christmas time to give our cakes that time-tested authentic festive aroma and taste,” says Kohli.
Brownie Point’s other Christmas desserts include Yule Logs, marzipans, mince pies, Christmas cupcakes, ginger breads, cakesicles and many more, all of which are prepared with the finest hand-picked ingredients and authentic recipes, to ensure its cakes don’t just look appetising but are also oozing with flavour and taste. To add to the festive cheer, all Brownie Point retail stores are decorated with cozy Christmas décor and theme, making it a perfect destination for children and families to select their festive desserts.
Christmas is all about sharing the festive cheer, and Brownie Point’s cakes and desserts make for a perfect gift, be it for corporate festive gifting or for your loved ones. “For corporate gifting, Brownie Point customises the packaging and cakes with corporate branding, so that the recipients receive, relish and recall the giver rather than just passing them on like any other gift. Over the years, we have had the good fortune to work with some of the biggest and most influential brands in the region.” says Kohli.
“The festive season, starting with Christmas, followed by the New Year, along with the cool weather in Dubai, is the most wonderful time of year to enjoy with friends and family. And through our authentic festive desserts we add sweetness and happiness to those moments and help you make lifelong memories,” says Kohli.