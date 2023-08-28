Galadari Motor Driving Centre is the go-to place for those looking to obtain a driving license in Dubai. Renowned for our unparalleled commitment to convenience and accessibility, we take pride in our extensive network of over 65 branches spread across Dubai. We are pleased to introduce our new branches, including the Mall of the Emirates, Burjuman Mall, Deira Plaza, Avenue Mall, Circle Mall and First Avenue Mall. We have also started a new concept to enter communities like Damac Hills 2, which is a step closer to being more convenient and efficient.
We understand that acquiring a driver’s license represents a significant milestone in one’s life, and we prioritise comfort to enhance the overall experience. In this regard, we are excited to introduce the latest addition to our facilities, G Cafe, situated at our Al Quoz Main Office.
As a special offer, new students can now enjoy a 20 per cent discount at G Cafe, providing them with a dedicated space to relax and recharge during their training sessions. In addition, we have recently created a tranquil garden area within our premises, providing students with a serene environment to unwind and recharge before their classes and tests.
In our continuous efforts to provide an exceptional experience, we have dedicated a VIP lounge exclusively for our students. This lounge serves as a serene haven where students can unwind before or after their classes, ensuring their utmost comfort. Additionally, we have incorporated an easily accessible ATM area, catering to the convenience of all our customers.
At Galadari Motor Driving Centre, we take immense pride in our team of highly skilled instructors. They are deeply committed to offering personalised attention and guidance to every student, irrespective of their background or skill level. Our instructors strive to deliver the highest quality instruction, ensuring that each student’s journey is memorable. Whether you are applying for a motorbike, car or heavy-vehicle license, our aim is to assist you in becoming a confident driver.
Embark on your journey to safe and responsible driving by enrolling at Galadari Motor Driving Centre today.
For more information or to schedule a visit, please contact us at 600595956, or visit any of our conveniently located branches. Choose Galadari Motor Driving Centre and gain confidence for a lifetime of safe driving!