The Furless Group, Founded and led by Mariela Marcantetti in the UAE, is an industry-leading beauty conglomerate. It includes Furless Permanent, a leading center for electrolysis permanent hair removal, Furless Beauty Institute, a top-tier beauty school, and The Trading Corner, a reputable distributor of permanent hair removal equipment.
Furless Beauty Institute, founded in 2021, is a game-changer in Dubai’s Beauty Training sector. They are the leading beauty educational hub in the GCC Region, offering globally recognised CIDESCO and CIBTAC accredited courses, creating an inspiring environment for aspiring beauty professionals. Our sought-after courses include beauty therapy, beauty management, and electrolysis. The institute is licensed by KHDA TVeT and regulated by DHA.
Established in 2017, Furless Permanent now operates in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The team of over 20 skilled specialists therapists, with a combined experience of 80 years, utilises state-of-the-art equipment for personalised permanent hair removal. Unlike laser hair reduction, they offer the only medically recognised hair removal solution that is confirmed to give permanent results, and one that works for all skin and hair colours and on all body parts. Available for females and males.
The Trading Corner (TTC) is the trusted beauty equipment distributor for the Middle East and Africa. They provide top-tier tools and expert specialist training, empowering beauty businesses to thrive and grow with TTC’s support.