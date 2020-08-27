Nedal Zatari, Chief Fine Solutions and Global Developing Markets Officer Image Credit: Supplied

Fine Solutions, the corporate arm for Fine Hygienic Holding (Fine), one of the world’s leading wellness groups and manufacturers of hygienic paper products, has launched a back-to-school programme to facilitate the safe reopening of schools, while navigating the Covid-19 pandemic in the UAE. The programme features its state-of-the-art disinfection services, mobile hygiene hotspots, sterilised paper products, and touch-free hygiene solutions to ensure a germ-free environment for both staff and students.

Fine’s world-class solutions help disinfect and stop the spread of germs, providing streamlined disinfection of high-traffic touchpoints and surfaces, guaranteeing a germ-free environment using only disinfection products approved by international and local governing bodies such as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

“We are proud of our partnership with the leading schools in the UAE. The schools are going the extra mile to ensure that hygiene is maintained at the highest possible standards,” says Nedal Zatari, Chief Fine Solutions and Global Developing Markets Officer.

UAE’s leading schools are now featuring touchless hygiene solutions and sterilised paper products, ensuring students always have the essential hygienic products they need close at hand. Additionally, to ensure that everyone has access to the highest level of protection against the virus, Fine Guard antiviral masks are readily available for students and staff. The reusable masks are enhanced with the Swiss-patented technology, Livinguard, which effectively eliminates all viruses on contact, including Covid-19.

“Fine School Reopening Programme is perfectly aligned with our efforts to be as proactive as possible when it comes to the wellness of communities where we operate. Providing a safe and protected environment in all schools is something we are unwilling to compromise on and we will always go the extra mile to protect our students,” adds Zatari.