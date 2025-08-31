Skip the heat, shop top luxury brands online in the UAE at discounted prices
Dubai: Let’s be honest, dressing well is more than a lifestyle; it’s a personal statement. Every morning, when I walk into the office, one of my editors greets me with a cheerful “Good morning, Mr Bvlgari,” thanks to my signature Bvlgari ring and necklace combo. My officemates often compliment my outfits, asking where I get my designer pieces and how I manage to keep it stylish without going overboard on spending.
So for everyone who’s ever asked, this one’s for you.
Modesty aside, I wear designer clothes, shoes, and accessories because they make me feel good, look sharp, and most importantly, they last. When you wear names like Dior, Gucci, Versace, or Louis Vuitton, you're not just wearing a label, you're wearing craftsmanship, comfort, and timeless style. That said, I’m not the type to splurge blindly. I shop smart, and in Dubai’s sizzling summer heat, that means shopping online.
Here are my top 5 online luxury destinations where you can score designer fashion at unbeatable deals—and all from the comfort of your air-conditioned home.
Yoox is a treasure trove of top-tier labels at jaw-dropping discounts. Think Valentino pants once priced at Dh2,649 now going for Dh526. Or how about a Burberry shirt down from Dh3,900 to just Dh780? Even Versace loafers, originally Dh3,980, can be yours for Dh937, a massive 76 per cent off. With brands like Off-White, Gucci, Burberry, and Versace all in one place, this is where luxury meets logic.
Pro tip: Filter by discount to get the best bang for your buck.
If instant gratification is your thing, Ounass is a must. They offer 2-hour same-day delivery in Dubai, and their collections span everything from clothing to skincare to fine accessories.
Their selection includes both high fashion and streetwear, from Gucci Aviators (Dh2,100) to Giving Movement t-shirts (Dh200). The site is sleek, filters are helpful, and best of all, you get 20 per cent off at checkout.
Bonus: Split your payments with Tabby or Tamara.
Farfetch is a global platform featuring both new and pre-loved luxury fashion. They often run promos like 20 per cent off selected styles and you’ll find Off-White, Amiri, Balenciaga, Gucci, and more.
A great find? Philipp Plein leather sneakers, once Dh3,300, now Dh1,065, a huge 60 per cent markdown. Even their pre-owned Prada shoulder bag, originally Dh1,347, is now Dh1,079. The collection is massive, stylish, and flexible on payment terms with Tamara options.
For those who want branded fashion without the full luxury price tag, Brands For Less is a game-changer. With names like Lacoste, Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein, and even Adidas and Puma, it’s ideal for casual or sportswear shopping.
Picture this: a full set of sportswear (shirt + shorts) from Dh40–Dh60. Add in homeware, perfumes, and electronics, this site is an all-rounder.
I usually shop through their app, compare prices, and get quick doorstep delivery.
Love designer labels with a story? The Luxury Closet specializes in pre-loved luxury from Hermès, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, and Rolex, often at incredible prices.
How incredible? A Louis Vuitton Damier Ebene belt, originally Dh1,819, for just Dh567. Or a Dior Homme printed shirt, down from Dh1,500 to Dh365. Many pieces are like-new or gently used, perfect for those who value quality and character.
Some people call it second-hand. I call it vintage with value.
Looking good doesn’t have to mean maxing out your credit card. With these online platforms, you can dress like a runway regular, without the designer price tag. Whether it’s for the office, a weekend getaway, or just turning heads at brunch, invest in pieces that speak your style and stand the test of time.
So yes, I wear Bvlgari and Gucci. But I also know a good deal when I see one. And now, so do you.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox