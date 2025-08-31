GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
LIFESTYLE
LIFESTYLE
Lifestyle /
Fashion

Where to buy designer clothes, shoes online in Dubai: Fashion deals from Bvlgari, Dior, Gucci, Hermes, Valentino, Versace and more

Skip the heat, shop top luxury brands online in the UAE at discounted prices

Last updated:
Manuel Almario, Senior News Editor
3 MIN READ
From Bvlgari to Burberry, discover where to shop designer clothes, shoes, and accessories online at unbeatable prices.
From Bvlgari to Burberry, discover where to shop designer clothes, shoes, and accessories online at unbeatable prices.
Pexels

Dubai: Let’s be honest, dressing well is more than a lifestyle; it’s a personal statement. Every morning, when I walk into the office, one of my editors greets me with a cheerful “Good morning, Mr Bvlgari,” thanks to my signature Bvlgari ring and necklace combo. My officemates often compliment my outfits, asking where I get my designer pieces and how I manage to keep it stylish without going overboard on spending.

So for everyone who’s ever asked, this one’s for you.

Modesty aside, I wear designer clothes, shoes, and accessories because they make me feel good, look sharp, and most importantly, they last. When you wear names like Dior, Gucci, Versace, or Louis Vuitton, you're not just wearing a label, you're wearing craftsmanship, comfort, and timeless style. That said, I’m not the type to splurge blindly. I shop smart, and in Dubai’s sizzling summer heat, that means shopping online.

Here are my top 5 online luxury destinations where you can score designer fashion at unbeatable deals—and all from the comfort of your air-conditioned home.

1. YOOX – Where style meets steal

Yoox is a treasure trove of top-tier labels at jaw-dropping discounts. Think Valentino pants once priced at Dh2,649 now going for Dh526. Or how about a Burberry shirt down from Dh3,900 to just Dh780? Even Versace loafers, originally Dh3,980, can be yours for Dh937, a massive 76 per cent off. With brands like Off-White, Gucci, Burberry, and Versace all in one place, this is where luxury meets logic.

Pro tip: Filter by discount to get the best bang for your buck.

2. Ounass – Luxury with lightning delivery

If instant gratification is your thing, Ounass is a must. They offer 2-hour same-day delivery in Dubai, and their collections span everything from clothing to skincare to fine accessories.

Their selection includes both high fashion and streetwear, from Gucci Aviators (Dh2,100) to Giving Movement t-shirts (Dh200). The site is sleek, filters are helpful, and best of all, you get 20 per cent off at checkout.

Bonus: Split your payments with Tabby or Tamara.

3. Farfetch – Fashion with flexibility

Farfetch is a global platform featuring both new and pre-loved luxury fashion. They often run promos like 20 per cent off selected styles and you’ll find Off-White, Amiri, Balenciaga, Gucci, and more.

A great find? Philipp Plein leather sneakers, once Dh3,300, now Dh1,065, a huge 60 per cent markdown. Even their pre-owned Prada shoulder bag, originally Dh1,347, is now Dh1,079. The collection is massive, stylish, and flexible on payment terms with Tamara options.

4. Brands For Less – Affordable designer finds

For those who want branded fashion without the full luxury price tag, Brands For Less is a game-changer. With names like Lacoste, Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein, and even Adidas and Puma, it’s ideal for casual or sportswear shopping.

Picture this: a full set of sportswear (shirt + shorts) from Dh40–Dh60. Add in homeware, perfumes, and electronics, this site is an all-rounder.

I usually shop through their app, compare prices, and get quick doorstep delivery.

5. The Luxury Closet – High-end, pre-loved gems

Love designer labels with a story? The Luxury Closet specializes in pre-loved luxury from Hermès, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, and Rolex, often at incredible prices.

How incredible? A Louis Vuitton Damier Ebene belt, originally Dh1,819, for just Dh567. Or a Dior Homme printed shirt, down from Dh1,500 to Dh365. Many pieces are like-new or gently used, perfect for those who value quality and character.

Some people call it second-hand. I call it vintage with value.

Looking good doesn’t have to mean maxing out your credit card. With these online platforms, you can dress like a runway regular, without the designer price tag. Whether it’s for the office, a weekend getaway, or just turning heads at brunch, invest in pieces that speak your style and stand the test of time.

So yes, I wear Bvlgari and Gucci. But I also know a good deal when I see one. And now, so do you.

Manuel Almario
Manuel AlmarioSenior News Editor
Manuel has been with Gulf News for 24 years, currently serving as a Senior News Editor and a vital member of the team. From managing social media platforms and crafting viral content to shooting and editing videos on various topics such as weather, gold prices, and traffic updates, Manuel ensures news is not just timely but engaging. He also moderates reader comments and keeps the digital space respectful and impactful. Formerly the Community Editor for the Readers section, Manuel helped residents resolve issues with banks, telecom providers, utilities, and government agencies—giving people a voice and driving accountability. “I’m proud that, with the cooperation of companies, I was able to help people get the answers they needed,” he says. Beyond the newsroom, Manuel is driven by a passion for human interest stories—amplifying voices that often go unheard. “From rags-to-riches journeys to the quiet resilience of people with special needs, I believe these stories restore hope in humanity,” he added. “In every story I tell,” Manuel says, “my goal is simple: to inspire hearts, inform minds, and make a real difference in people’s lives. Whether it’s a viral video, a quiet act of resilience, or a voice that needs to be heard, I believe every story has the power to connect us—and sometimes, even change us.” Manuel’s impact goes far beyond the newsroom—he’s been honored as one of the 300 most influential Filipinos in the Gulf Legacy Edition 2020 by Illustrado. His dedication to telling powerful stories, along with his influence in community, culture, and human interest, has earned him a well-deserved place on this prestigious list.
Show More
Related Topics:
Fashionlifestyle

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

From high-octane couture to playful contemporary lines, Dubai Fashion Week 2025 promises six days of sartorial storytelling, bold statements, and craftsmanship.

Dubai Fashion Week 2025: Dates, designers and more

3m read
5 reasons why ultra-slim iPhone 17 won't appeal to all

5 reasons why ultra-slim iPhone 17 won't appeal to all

2m read
Feeling stressed? Could a Maltese pet be the answer?

Feeling stressed? Could a Maltese pet be the answer?

3m read
A facade of a shop of Italian luxury fashion brand Gucci on Rue Montaigne in Paris.

Gucci owner Kering reports 46% drop in H1 net profit

1m read