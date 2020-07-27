The summer heat combined with constant mask wearing might be causing your lipstick to vanish within just a few hours.
But with these four steps, you can make any cream lipstick product last longer, and make it more resistant to sweat, eating and mask-wearing. Watch our video and follow along!
Key products:
- A long-wearing lip liner will provide a base for the lip colour to adhere to.
- Powder blush in a shade close to the lip colour with set the lipstick and stop it from budging.
Tip: If you don’t have a blush in the same colour as the lipstick, a light dabbing of translucent face powder over the lip product should do the trick.