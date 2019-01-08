Abercrombie was founded in 1892 by David Abercrombie as a sporting goods chain, selling fishing and hunting equipment including shotguns. A portion of the business was then bought by Ezra Fitch, though both left the company in the early 1900s. Business peaked in the late 30s when its sports apparel was worn by celebrities such as Ernest Hemingway, before it was transformed in 1992 under Jeffries who made it into the preppy clothes retailer we know today.