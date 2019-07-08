Reminder comes part of CDA and Unicef’s campaign to protect children’s rights in the UAEs

Authorities urge parents to know about children's rights in the UAE. Image Credit: Ramachandra Babu/©Gulf News

Dubai: The Community Development Authority (CDA) in Dubai is reminding parents, childminders and members of society to ensure the protection of children’s rights in the UAE.

The reminder came as part of the ongoing educational campaign by CDA and Unicef on the UAE’s Child Rights Law launched in June that will run until the end of the year.

“I am a child. I have the right to receive protection,” is one of the many rights enshrined in the law that ensures that every child in the UAE has the right of protection from all forms of neglect, exploitation and abuse.

Officials have time and again said that parental neglect is tantamount to child abuse. This includes, among others, even the most basic act of letting children below the age of 10 sit in the front seat of moving vehicles, or not putting them in age-appropriate child car seats, leaving them alone in the house, and other actions that could compromise the child’s safety.

With the theme My Right, the campaign with be conducted in two phases. The first phase aims to educate everyone on children’s rights among Dubai schools and health institutions. The second part will focus on workshops for social workers and childcare providers on the procedures needed to be followed in handling child abuse and negligence cases.

CDA has also come up with a ‘My Rights’ application where children can spend a “useful and enjoyable time” learning their basic rights through interactive games specifically designed for them.

What are the other rights of children highlighted in the campaign?

1) “I have the right to live.”

2) “I have the right to receive protection.”

3) “I have the right to receive support and empowerment regardless of my disability.”

4) “I have the right to a safe family environment.”

5) “I have the right to get education.”