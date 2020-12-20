Jonny Ahn, Owner, Sharon Korean Food Industries, on what makes its kimchi so unique

Kimchi from Sharon Korean Food Industries Image Credit: Supplied

Tell us about Sharon Korean Food Industries and its operations in the UAE?

Established in Ras Al Khaimah in 2016, Sharon Korean Food Industries is the UAE’s first halal-certified producer of Korean vegetable pickles or kimchi.

What makes your kimchi taste so great? What are the kinds of kimchi you offer?

We manufacture our products in the most hygienic manner possible, maintaining the original taste and flavours of Korean kimchi. We produce a complete range, including Baek kimchi (white); Pa kimchi (green onion); Dongchimi (radish water); Yeolmu-Mul kimchi (young radish water); Baechu and Mat (cabbage); Kkakdugi (sliced radish); and Yeolmu kimchi (young radish).

Could you share some details about Sharon’s manufacturing process and quality standards?

We manufacture kimchi following UAE food regulations, HACCP, and halal procedure, without using any preservatives. We use only fresh ingredients for our kimchi. All our staff are trained in the production process and maintain strict hygiene standards to produce the best quality kimchi.

Who are your clients in the UAE? Do you export your products around the region?

People from various nationalities, including Koreans, Filipinos, Indians, Pakistanis, Nepalis, and Emiratis love our kimchi.

However, our main client is Hyundai Greenfood, which handles catering services at the nuclear power plant in Barakah, Abu Dhabi. We are looking forward to start exporting to countries in the Middle East from 2021.

What demand have you seen for your ranges in the UAE?

Demand for kimchi has risen in the UAE since the outbreak of Covid-19. Rich in vitamins A and B; minerals like calcium and iron; as well as gut-healthy bacteria, kimchi is considered a superfood. An average Korean adult consumes at least one serving (3.5 ounces) of kimchi a day, which immediately puts them over 50 per cent of the daily recommended intake of vitamin C and carotene.

Additionally, most types of kimchi contain onions, garlic, ginger, and chili peppers, which are known for their immense health benefits and disease fighting properties.

