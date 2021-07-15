Creme21 Germany, is a simple, lively, classic skin and body care brand for every day and everybody.
For nearly 50 years, Creme21 has researched skin types and come up with simple yet effective products, enriched with Vitamin E and Pro-Vitamin B5 along with other natural ingredients.
Creme21 Germany is a very well trusted skincare brand conceived, born and manufactured in Germany. The products are PH-neutral, without microplastics or parabens, silicones or paraffin and are dermatologically approved and tested.
The product range includes smooth moisturising Normal Skin Lotion, soft moisturising Dry Skin Lotion and cream, intensive care Ultra Dry Skin Lotion and Cream, soft moisturising cream, all day cream, Soft Moisturising Cream Soap, Antibacterial Moisturising Cream Soap, Intensive Moisturising Cream Soap, Aqua Soft Moisturising Cream Soap, hand sanitisers, pocket sanitiser and sanitising wipes. Creme21 was acquired by Emami, one of the leading Indian personal and healthcare FMCG companies.
Emami is the flagship company of the diversified Emami Group. The company’s portfolio comprises more than 300 products. Emami’s other leading brands are 7 Oils in One hair oils, Navratna, Fair And Handsome, Kesh King, Boroplus, Zandu, Himani Fast Relief, etc.
Emami acknowledged the German heritage of Creme21 as an iconic brand that has been present in Germany and the Middle East for decades. The bright orange colour and distinctive packaging represent modernity and happiness, which has helped the brand conquer consumers’ hearts.
Creme21 Germany believes #SimplicityisBeautiful.