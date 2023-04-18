Sheraton JBR

Celebrate the spirit of togetherness at Palm Garden Restaurant, offering an international buffet with Arabic delicacies, live entertainment and kids activities. Its lavish brunch is available from 1-4pm on the first two days of Eid. Prices start from Dh249 per person.

Aloft Palm

Make the most of the joyous Eid Al Fitr celebrations with an intimate brunch and live entertainment at none other than East & Seaboard Restaurant.

Prices start from Dh199; Offer is valid on Saturday, April 22, from 1-4pm.

Paramount Hotel Dubai

Soak up the spirit of California’s eclectic cuisine and cool dining scene at Paramount Hotel Dubai, which offers Eid treats across three different venues. The Stage restaurant offers a dinner buffet on the first day of Eid. Guests can watch Arabic movies at Paramount’s indoor screening room, and Malibu deck offers a BBQ a la carte menu from 7.30pm-1am.

Millennium Place Barsha Heights Hotel

A hearty buffet at M One Restaurant at the Millennium Place Barsha Heights Hotel is ideal for a relaxed weekend. You will savour a specially curated selection of mouthwatering delicacies and exquisite flavours of traditional Arabic cuisine. Let your little ones feast on a special kids’ buffet at the hotel’s Kids Club, offering complimentary access to exciting activities that keep them entertained for hours. Dinner runs from 7-10.30pm with a price of Dh169 per person and Dh65 for children between 6 to 12 years.

Address Fountain Views

If you are looking for an exquisite dinner treat this Eid break, the Restaurant at Address Fountain Views in Downtown Dubai makes a perfect venue. This spectacular outlet boasts views of Burj Khalifa, offering tantalising tastes of local and international cuisines served buffet style with live cooking stations. The place treats diners to myriad sensations on the first day of Eid from 6.30-9pm from Dh275 per person.

Habtoor Grand Resort

Start your Eid celebration with a brunch at Al Manara Beach Bar Restaurant at Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection, a perfect family spot to relish the authentic flavours of an extravagant buffet from 12.30–4.30pm on April 22. It’s a one-of-a-kind dining venue offering a lavish feast with Arabic mezze, grills, and live cooking stations, setting the right mood for the occasion with soothing music playing in the background. The buffet starts at Dh250.

Dhaba Lane

Treat loved ones at Dhaba Lane – a homegrown Punjabi restaurant serving authentic Indian cuisine. It has an exquisite a la carte menu combined with Eid special dishes that will surely elevate your celebrations.