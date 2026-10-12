Dubai Michelin Guide 2026: Why some temporarily closed restaurants have retained their stars

Michelin tells Gulf News that restaurants will retain their stars for now
Dubai: Several temporarily closed restaurants in Dubai have retained their coveted Michelin stars in the newly unveiled Michelin Guide Dubai 2026, with the international restaurant rating authority confirming to Gulf News that their distinctions remain valid based on previous inspections.
The fifth edition of the prestigious guide, unveiled on October 6 at Atlantis The Royal, features 122 restaurants across 38 cuisine types, reflecting the continued growth of Dubai’s culinary landscape.
However, some of the restaurants included in this year’s selection are currently not welcoming diners, prompting questions about how Michelin evaluates establishments that have temporarily suspended operations.
In a statement to Gulf News, Michelin acknowledged the closures and explained why the restaurants continue to retain their distinctions.
“We are fully aware that due to the current circumstances a number of restaurants are currently closed. We remain in close contact with their teams and are monitoring closely when they might reopen in the near future,” Michelin said.
“In the meantime, their MICHELIN distinctions have been maintained based on our most recent assessments and regular inspection visits. As with all restaurants in the selection, they will be revisited and re-evaluated by our Inspectors once they reopen to ensure they continue to meet the standards associated with their distinctions.”
Among the establishments reported to be temporarily closed are Al Muntaha, Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, Ossiano and Smoked Room. All four retained their one-Michelin-star distinctions in the 2026 guide.
Other restaurants featured in Michelin’s wider selection, including Brasserie Frantzén and La Mar by Gastón Acurio at Atlantis The Royal, have also reportedly paused operations.
The temporary closures come as some of Dubai’s luxury hospitality destinations undergo refurbishment or operational changes.
Michelin’s clarification indicates that restaurants are not automatically stripped of their distinctions when they temporarily suspend operations. Instead, their awards are maintained on the strength of their most recent assessments, with fresh evaluations planned once they reopen.
The 2026 edition also marks a significant milestone for Dubai, with the number of restaurants in the guide nearly doubling since its launch five years ago.
One of the biggest highlights this year was Orfali Bros, the homegrown restaurant run by three Syrian brothers, which was promoted to two Michelin stars. The restaurant’s distinctive approach to Middle Eastern cuisine, drawing on Aleppian, Armenian and Turkish culinary traditions, earned it another major recognition.
Meanwhile, Birch, led by chef Arslan Berdiev, and Japanese restaurant KIGO made their debuts with one Michelin star each.
Dubai’s two three-Michelin-star restaurants, FZN by Björn Frantzén and Trèsind Studio, also retained their prestigious distinctions.
The 2026 selection includes two three-star restaurants, four two-star restaurants, 14 one-star restaurants, 22 Bib Gourmand establishments and 80 Michelin-Selected restaurants.
For diners, Michelin’s latest clarification provides greater clarity on how its distinctions are maintained during temporary closures, while reinforcing its commitment to reassessing restaurants once they resume operations.
With 19 new additions this year, the guide also reflects the breadth and evolution of Dubai’s restaurant scene, from neighbourhood favourites to internationally acclaimed fine-dining destinations.