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Dubai food deals you shouldn't miss: 5 tempting offers from Dh49

Savour Emirati flavors with a five-course menu, try a fancy business lunch

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
3 MIN READ
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Dubai food deals you shouldn't miss: 5 tempting offers from Dh49

If you find yourself feeling susceptible to the mid-week blues, go out, have fun, and please eat something. Whether you just want something simple or something out of the box, Dubai has something interesting for you.

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Navigate your way through Emirati cuisine with a five-course menu that sees contemporary aesthetics meld seamlessly with traditional flavour. The dishes on there include Beetroot Tabbouleh, Prawn Samosa, Mubahar, Machbous and Aseeda. Get ready for a whole new level of appreciation.

Price: Dh169

When: Wednesdays, noon-midnight

Where: The Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, and Dalma Mall, Abu Dhabi

Lavash

Whoever said you can’t have quantity and quality together, never went to Dubai’s Lavash, where you can get a spread – of 9, 18 or 36 dishes - inspired by international fare. The Around-the-World Breakfast Experience draws from the tables of the English, Turkish, and more to create a meu that suits you.

Price: From Dh49

When: 8am-4pm

Where: Dubai Marina and J3 Mall at Al Wasl Road

Miss Lily’s

If you are a fan of Caribbean food and tunes, this ones for you. Start on your weekend with a smile and a nod to good food and great times. Called the Jerk N’ Lime, this evening will serve up authentic smoky jerk platters before DJ Scottie B turns dinner into a dance-off.

Price: Dh195 for three grill items

When: Thursday, 8pm-11.15pm

Where: Sheraton Grand on Sheikh Zayed Road

The business of lunch

Working through lunch? Make it fancy by choosing RSVP Restaurant, a French-Japanese Michelin-selected dining experience. The menu includes two starters (options include Tartare de Bœuf and Calamars Frits) and one main course (such as Poulet Piccata au Citron or teriyaki Côtelettes d'Agneau), with an optional dessert add-on.

Price: From Dh120

When: Mon-Fri, 1pm-4pm

Where: RSVP, BoxPark

Weekday lunch by the beach

No reason for a weekday lunch to be boring. Feel rejuvenated by a stop by the pool at this Dubai hotspot where you can dine alfresco, sip on a cooling beverage and tuck into Japanese-Peruvian fare. Nobu by the beach is floating a set menu with signature dishes. Eat, chill, repeat.

Price: Dh175

When: Mon-Fri, noon-5pm

Where: Nobu at Atlantis The Royal

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