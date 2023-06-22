Dhamma Perfumes is a brand that needs no introduction in the fragrance industry. It has a loyal clientele — including private label customers, spread globally; and they are linked to Dhamma through its brand value.
Its unique fragrances and their creative elements speak for themselves. Dhamma Perfumes boasts an extensive in-house creations and is a key player in the private branding and customised brand development space.
Dhamma Perfumes is a family-run group with very strong work ethics and an iron-clad quality control process. These ensure that once people start working with Dhamma, they never regret or leave the brand. It is profitable as well as honourable for customers to work with one of the oldest and strongest players in the UAE’s perfume industry.
Dhamma Perfumes salutes the leadership of this country for creating an ideal business environment where the company can thrive and explore new growth opportunities.