Daily horoscope for today October 29, 2025: Scorpio, Aquarius and other sun signs

Hey Leo star! Today is all about letting your inner lion shine. Tap into that natural charisma and take centre stage, whether it’s at work, school, or with friends. Everyone seems to be in awe of your vibe today, so make sure to strut your stuff and grab every opportunity that comes your way. With the universe cheering you on, it’s all about you. Today’s energy is urging you to embrace the spotlight. Whether it’s big decisions or small tasks, handle them with flair. Make sure to let your natural confidence lead the way, and keep that positivity flowing!

