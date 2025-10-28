Daily horoscope for today October 28, 2025: Libra, Scorpio and other sun signs

Hello, Leo! Get ready to dazzle because today the spotlight's on you. With your charisma turned up to the max, it's the perfect time to embrace those leadership vibes. Whether it's with friends, family, or at work, your natural flair will make people sit up and take notice. Let today be all about stepping up and owning your moment! You're on a roll today, Leo! Feel the surge of confidence as your inner leader takes centre stage. Use this energetic boost to tackle challenges head-on and make sure your voice is heard. Embrace the limelight and set the tone for a fantastic day!



