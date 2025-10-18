Daily horoscope for today October 18, 2025: Pisces, Scorpio and other sun signs

Dear Libra, due to the presence of the Moon in Leo, some of you might feel an increase in willpower, making you want to make some positive changes in your life. It could be spending more quality time with family and friends or completing some pending projects. You might be overwhelmed with things scattered in many directions. However, you must stay focused to take care of everything. Prioritize, and you will be able to get things done. Wearing anything in yellow will bring in positive energy. The time between 2:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. is ideal to attain positive results.