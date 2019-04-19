Image Credit:

What you need to know: From the Notre-Dame fire in Paris to the uprising in Sudan, we look at news that made headlines online.

A tragic fire accident brought down parts of the Notre Dame cathedral in France, sending the world into shock. In the UAE, flash floods were reported in parts of the country because of heavy rains.

Notre Dame fire

Pictures of the Gothic cathedral on fire and the iconic spire falling went viral on social media, as users mourned the loss at the Unesco World Heritage site.

[Instagram] @vatumaji: The power of water will vanquish the fire! Thank God for #notredame #paris #france #water #fire #hydrate



UAE flash floods

Heavy rains in the UAE led to flash floods, leaving several residents stranded at mountains. The joint effort by police and rescue personnel to assist those affected was commended online.

[Twitter] @NCMS_media: Wadi Galila in Ras Al Khaimah water blocks the public street and obstructs traffic. Please pay attention and follow the traffic and patrol instructions, and our wishes for safety for all.



Indian elections

As the Indian elections started heating up, the Election Commission temporarily barred some of the top politicians from campaigning because of their provocative speeches.

[Twitter] @justinpickard: Both Mr Adityanath and Ms Mayawati have been temporarily barred from campaigning by the Election Commission of India, which conducts the elections, for directly calling upon Hindus and Muslims for their votes.



Sudan

As a revolution in Sudan led to the ouster of the president for 30 years, Omar Al Bashir, the women that led the protests became the symbol of resistance.

[Twitter] @folukeifejola: Resistance is a woman. Sudan.



