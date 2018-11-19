2. Music is one of my fiercest passions, and I listen to all sorts of genres, except rap. It’s pointless according to me. My favourite band is Maroon 5 and I think I should put the CDs of 2 of their best albums (according to me), V and Overexposed. These albums remind me of my favourite memories whenever I play them. I also think future generations should listen to some quality pop music, in a time where electronic instruments dominate acoustic ones.