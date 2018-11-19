Dinesh Karthik, Grade 9, Private International English School, Abu Dhabi
What are the five things from this time period that I would want to preserve forever in a time capsule? Here’s my list:
1. First of all, I want to put an actual book and a pen inside the time capsule. Fifty years from now, e-books will most probably take over printed books and years after that people will classify printed books as “ancient articles”. So I think we should give the pleasure of reading an actual book and feeling its pages to the deprived children of the future (if they manage to find the capsule).
2. Music is one of my fiercest passions, and I listen to all sorts of genres, except rap. It’s pointless according to me. My favourite band is Maroon 5 and I think I should put the CDs of 2 of their best albums (according to me), V and Overexposed. These albums remind me of my favourite memories whenever I play them. I also think future generations should listen to some quality pop music, in a time where electronic instruments dominate acoustic ones.
3. I would like to put a piece of willow from my first cricket bat, a few player trading cards and these special rubber balls with seams like a cricket ball. I’m from Chennai, which used to be a British Administrative center in Southern India; so naturally, cricket is very close to my heart.
It’s my favourite sport and I guess my sporting items must be preserved carefully.
4. One time, my friends and I planned a “guys’ night out” since one of our closest friends had come to Abu Dhabi from India for a few days. We did a bunch of whacky stuff and it was pretty much the best night of my life, so I want to put a M&M wrapper (that my friends and I shared) in the time capsule, so that we would remain best buds forever.
5. Lastly I want to put in a vintage Nokia 2100 button phone (people still use it, including me!!!!) so that the future generation can also learn the “art” of texting in a button phone.
A habit in people that annoys me the most:
When someone acts as if they know everything about what I’m working on, even when they don’t.
What does it take to be cool?
By André Felipe dos Reis Paes de Figueiredo
FirstPoint School - The Villa, Dubai
Having a laugh, playing football, getting to know cheerleaders. Even if you’re not from the US, that’s what you dream of. I remember when I was in high school how I had to act tough and cool, so I could join the popular group in school.
I was a member of the “cool group” and joined university a year ago. Because of my experience, I’m here to give you some tips on how to be cool.
First – the benefits
Being cool will get you many benefits.
By being cool, you become popular. By being popular, you will be able to sit at the table will the ‘cool’ kids. By being popular, you will always be invited to parties.
You’ll also be the dream of every other ‘not cool’ student. Finally, the biggest benefit is that everybody will respect you and do everything to please you.
How to become cool?
On the other hand, becoming cool is expensive and can be challenging. There are four steps you will have to follow:
- 1. You can’t worry about silly things, you should be relaxed, chilled and laugh at other people’s jokes (doesn’t matter if it’s funny or not). Cool people have simple humour, which may not entertain you, but you should pretend you enjoy it.
- 2. You need to have good knowledge of the sport that is considered ‘cool’ in the environment you are in, and be good at it. Cool people are good at sports.
- 3. You need to buy expensive, trendy clothes (never said cool is cheap).
- 4. Your Instagram account must have at least 10K followers. You are not cool if you have less than 10K followers.
Changing the way you are and acting superficially to fit into a certain definition of ‘cool’ is the silliest thing someone could possibly do.
Disadvantages of ‘becoming’ cool
So becoming cool has only one disadvantage - there’s no advantage. Changing the way you are and acting superficially to fit into a certain definition of ‘cool’ is the silliest thing someone could possibly do.
[On the other hand] being yourself will always lead you to the right group of friends, where you have a much greater chance to develop friendships that might last for the rest of your life.
By not being yourself, you will be missing the chance to know yourself better in such a crucial time of your life. Trust me, I’ve been in your place. So please, don’t worry, and be yourself.
A habit in people that annoys me the most:
Being rude. People not using polite words and expressions, such as ‘Thank you, ‘You are welcome’, ‘Excuse me’, ‘Good morning’, (specially to people that are serving them).
In 50 years’ time, the world will be an easy place
Smart clothes will change colour according to your mood
Faghrah Sarfraz Ahmed, 13
Grade 8, homeschooling in Sharjah
Some scientists have already predicted what the future will be like. In the words of scientist Ampy Buchholz said, “Your whole body and surroundings will become part of the same network”. According to me, everything will be related to technology, from our houses to work and from transportation to fashion.
The future will be much easier for everyone.
Smart cars will drive themselves. There will be a “fashion helper” which can tell you what to wear each day according to the weather and help you match your tops with your bottoms.
Many people find cooking hard; so the next generation will experience having a virtual chef, who shows them how to cook.
Some youngsters think that working in the kitchen without any help is a challenging task, so I’m pretty sure in the future, there will be kitchen robots who will come to their assistance.
If you spill something, a robot helper can clean it up in a matter of seconds and without whining. In other areas of life too the future will simplify things.
For example, some people are too sluggish to find where they have kept their mobile phones, like my older sister who keeps ordering me around to find her mobile.
So in the future there might be 'smart clothes' which can come to your rescue. These can help you call someone simply by using your smart sleeve and there is no danger of losing your ‘mobile’ because you are wearing it. This kind of thing will help lazy people like my older sister.
I guess these smart clothes will also be able to change their colours and patterns based on your mood, for example, while dancing, smart clothes will change their colours and patterns to match the music.
I too want to see the wonders of the future but most of all, I wish to wake up soon in a better world without destruction and wars.
The habit in people that annoys me the most:
Lying. Because it makes them dishonest and it’s hard to trust them.