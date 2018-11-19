Becoming cool has only one disadvantage. There’s no advantage. Changing the way you are and acting superficially to fit into a certain environment definition of “cool” is the silliest thing someone could possible do. Being yourself will always lead you to the right group of friends, where you have a much greater chance to develop friendships that might last for the rest of your life. By not being yourself, you will be missing out the chance to know yourself better in such a crucial time of your life. Trust me, I’ve been in your place. So please, don’t worry, and be yourself.