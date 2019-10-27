From politics to festivals, see what made headlines this week from social media

Burj Khalifa will be lit up with the colours of Canadian flags on July 1 Image Credit: Gulf News

Social media users discussed the 5.1 magnitude earthquake which hit southern Iran on Monday, as tremors were felt in the UAE. The #Expo2020Dubai site was a top discussion online as pictures of the site were shared on different platforms. And, users wished each other on the festival of Diwali. Canadian elections and #UNDay were also trending topics.

1. Earthquake tremours

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit southern Iran this week and tremors were felt in the UAE. Many residents took to social media to pray for those affected.

[Facebook]

Rama El-Gahawy

Felt [the tremors] in Abu Dhabi with my work colleagues.

Chelle Castillo-Barias

I felt it...I was so scared, as I am on the 11th floor ...it was strong...first time in my almost five years in Dubai...

Workers at the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020 site designed in a shape of a falcon in flight by world-renowned architect, Santiago Calatrava as seen during Global Media tour on Tuesday 22 October 2019. Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

2. Expo 20202 Dubai site

Pictures of the Expo 2020 Dubai site were released and shared online. With just a year to go for the event to begin, an expo One-Year-To-Go party was held on October 20. American singer Mariah Carey performed at the event.

[Twitter]

@expo2020dubai

That’s it! We’re officially less than one year away from the start of The World’s Greatest Show, #Expo2020 #Dubai....We kicked off the countdown by @BurjKhalifa at @EmaarDubai – and celebrated.

3. #HappyDiwali

Online users took to social media to wish their friends and family a #happyDiwali, on the festival of lights. The UAE has geared up for Diwali with plenty of activities taking place around the country for the occasion.

[Twitter]

@BenjaminTBurke

May the thousands of lamps light up your life with health and happiness. #HappyDiwali

4. Canada Elections

Elections in Canada were a top trend worldwide as the people of Canada elected their new government. Justin Trudeau’s Liberals won, however they lost the majority and Trudeau will be the prime minister of a minority government.

[Twitter]

@JustinTrudeau

Thank you Prime Minister! Congratulations! You worked extremely hard and pulled through a dirty underhanded campaign orchestrated by the Republicans .... Not in Canada, not here, not ever. #TrudeauWins

5. United Nations Day

October 24 is celebrated as #UNDay as it marks the anniversary of the entry into force in 1945 of the UN Charter. Users discussed the importance to have such an organisation.

[Twitter]

@antonioguterres