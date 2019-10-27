Social media users discussed the 5.1 magnitude earthquake which hit southern Iran on Monday, as tremors were felt in the UAE. The #Expo2020Dubai site was a top discussion online as pictures of the site were shared on different platforms. And, users wished each other on the festival of Diwali. Canadian elections and #UNDay were also trending topics.
1. Earthquake tremours
A 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit southern Iran this week and tremors were felt in the UAE. Many residents took to social media to pray for those affected.
[Facebook]
Rama El-Gahawy
Felt [the tremors] in Abu Dhabi with my work colleagues.
Chelle Castillo-Barias
I felt it...I was so scared, as I am on the 11th floor ...it was strong...first time in my almost five years in Dubai...
2. Expo 20202 Dubai site
Pictures of the Expo 2020 Dubai site were released and shared online. With just a year to go for the event to begin, an expo One-Year-To-Go party was held on October 20. American singer Mariah Carey performed at the event.
[Twitter]
@expo2020dubai
That’s it! We’re officially less than one year away from the start of The World’s Greatest Show, #Expo2020 #Dubai....We kicked off the countdown by @BurjKhalifa at @EmaarDubai – and celebrated.
3. #HappyDiwali
Online users took to social media to wish their friends and family a #happyDiwali, on the festival of lights. The UAE has geared up for Diwali with plenty of activities taking place around the country for the occasion.
[Twitter]
@BenjaminTBurke
May the thousands of lamps light up your life with health and happiness. #HappyDiwali
4. Canada Elections
Elections in Canada were a top trend worldwide as the people of Canada elected their new government. Justin Trudeau’s Liberals won, however they lost the majority and Trudeau will be the prime minister of a minority government.
[Twitter]
@JustinTrudeau
Thank you Prime Minister! Congratulations! You worked extremely hard and pulled through a dirty underhanded campaign orchestrated by the Republicans .... Not in Canada, not here, not ever. #TrudeauWins
5. United Nations Day
October 24 is celebrated as #UNDay as it marks the anniversary of the entry into force in 1945 of the UN Charter. Users discussed the importance to have such an organisation.
[Twitter]
@antonioguterres
74 years on, the @UN remains focused on tackling the problems facing people and our planet. On #UNDay we celebrate the enduring ideals of the UN Charter, but continue to evolve as new problems arise.