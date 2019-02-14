Dubai: Three Emiratis conquered Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa’s highest peak, on Thursday.
Shaikh Saud Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Omar Obaid Al Jahdami and Mohammad Seif Al Shehhi stood at 5,895 metres above sea level to “show the world the strong will of the people of UAE in overcoming difficulties to achieve high goals”.
Kilimanjaro, the tallest free-standing mountain on earth, is located inside the Kilimanjaro National Park of Tanzania.
Speaking about his love for adventure, Shaikh Saud said his passion for climbing began in his childhood. He said he, Omar and Mohammad Seif decided to climb Mount Kilimanjaro after their success in climbing the volcanic Mount Rinjani in Indonesia. He said they are driven by desire to climb higher mountains and enjoy this hobby that brings them together.
He dedicated this achievement to the leadership of the UAE, including His Highness Dr. Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, whose constant support significantly contributed to the group’s determination to raise the flag of the UAE high in the sky.
Shaikh Saud said their trip involved approximately six hours of walking a day. Other requirements included climbing equipment and appropriate clothing.
It took them seven days to reach the summit as well as to overcome several challenges, notably oxygen pressure due to high altitude and diverse terrain, including forests, as well as flat, gravel and slippery surfaces, Shaikh Saud said. This is not to mention the changing temperatures and sudden rainfall they experienced.
For his part, Omar said the feeling of joy upon reaching the top was overwhelming, particularly after raising the UAE flag on Africa’s highest mountain. The exhaustion he felt during the journey vanished at that moment he set foot on the peak of Kilimanjaro.
Mohammad said that the UAE youth grew up in a country that has made high ambition a way of life for all its people. He pointed out that this is what fuelled his and his friends’ determination to meet new challenges and make achievements for the UAE.