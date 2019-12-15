Abandoned, abused and forgotten. These animals need your support. Adopt, foster and help rehome an abandoned pet.
Muffin
Muffin is a domestic long haired cat with long beautiful whiskers. She is looking for a quiet home to take long naps in. Her gentle nature makes her an ideal pet for any house.
Frito
Frito is a friendly and social cat who loves to meet new people and make friends. This domestic long haired cat cannotr wait ot find her forever home and explore.
Alexi
An active medium-sized dog who is looking for a fitting owner. This Saluki mix enjoys walks, play dates and running. She also enjoys cuddles.
For details on any of these pets, contact Ras Al Khaimah Animal Welfare Centre at 07 243 3184 or rakawc@psd.rak.ae