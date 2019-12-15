Friendly cats and dogs looking for a home to call their own

Muffin Image Credit: Supplied

Abandoned, abused and forgotten. These animals need your support. Adopt, foster and help rehome an abandoned pet.

Muffin

Muffin is a domestic long haired cat with long beautiful whiskers. She is looking for a quiet home to take long naps in. Her gentle nature makes her an ideal pet for any house.

Frito

Frito Image Credit: Supplied

Frito is a friendly and social cat who loves to meet new people and make friends. This domestic long haired cat cannotr wait ot find her forever home and explore.

Alexi

Alexi Image Credit: Supplied

An active medium-sized dog who is looking for a fitting owner. This Saluki mix enjoys walks, play dates and running. She also enjoys cuddles.