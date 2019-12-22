Roxy and Buster Image Credit: Supplied

Abandoned, abused and forgotten. These animals need your support. Adopt, foster and help rehome an abandoned pet.

Roxy and Buster

Two-year-old siblings Roxy and Buster are in desperate need of a forever home together after being left behind when their family left the UAE. They are playful and loving dogs who are good with other dogs and with children. Buster is a gentle giant who needs to stay with his sister as he relies on her for guidance. They are fully vaccinated and sterilised.

Sox and Stevie

They are bonded brothers who are looking for a special home together as Stevie has a genetically deformed spine. He is developing and coping nicely with it as long as he gets his daily medicine but he will be on that for life. The boys are approximately seven months old and neutered and microchipped. They are both affectionate kittens who are lap cats and just love people.

Monty and Tutu

This bonded pair are easy going and sweet cats who would love a forever home together. Monty is a laud back friendly boy and Tutu is a bit shy so will need a patient home so she gain confidence with people. Both are sterilised, microchipped and vaccinated.