Abandoned, abused and forgotten. These animals need your support. Adopt, foster and help rehome an abandoned pet.
Atlanta
A nervous dog, Atlanta needs someone to give her love and security. She will be three years old soon and would love to spend her birthday in a new home with cuddles from her own family. She loves other dogs and will happily cuddle up with new friends. Vaccinated, neutered and ready to meet her family.
Shabby
A seven-year-old Otterhound mix, Shabby, was surrendered to K9 Friends with his friend Sushi as the family was relocating. He is a lovely, friendly dog who doesn’t like his feet being touched. He is vaccinated and neutered and looking for an experienced home without young children as he is a large dog.
Wilma
This 4-year-old girl was sadly left behind when her family relocated. She’s a calm, gentle Labrador mix who is neutered and house trained.
For details on any of these pets, contact K9 Friends on 04 8878739