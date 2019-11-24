These animals need your support. Adopt, foster and help rehome an abandoned pet

Atlanta Image Credit: Supplied

Atlanta

A nervous dog, Atlanta needs someone to give her love and security. She will be three years old soon and would love to spend her birthday in a new home with cuddles from her own family. She loves other dogs and will happily cuddle up with new friends. Vaccinated, neutered and ready to meet her family.

Shabby

Shabby Image Credit: Supplied

A seven-year-old Otterhound mix, Shabby, was surrendered to K9 Friends with his friend Sushi as the family was relocating. He is a lovely, friendly dog who doesn’t like his feet being touched. He is vaccinated and neutered and looking for an experienced home without young children as he is a large dog.

Wilma

Wilma Image Credit: Supplied

This 4-year-old girl was sadly left behind when her family relocated. She’s a calm, gentle Labrador mix who is neutered and house trained.